April 27, 2020 at 6.45 pm (CET+1)

Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020



Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020 and does not provide a new outlook until further notice due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop.

The impact on Kemira’s operations has so far been limited. However, at this point it is difficult to estimate reliably what is the overall impact on Kemira as the economic impacts and the length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop remain uncertain.

Previous outlook (published February 11, 2020):



Kemira’s previous outlook for 2020 stated that operative EBITDA in 2020 was expected to increase from 2019 (2019: 410 MEUR).

Kemira will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report tomorrow Tuesday April 28, 2020 at around 08.30 a.m. (CET+1).

