CINCINNATI, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today the launch of a novel enzyme master mix (Inhibitor Tolerant 1-step RT-qPCR Mix) that eliminates the need to use an RNA extraction kit prior to running the patient sample through a molecular assay. By eliminating this step, total assay cost is lower and processing times for COVID-19 samples can be reduced by as much as 30 minutes per test.



To date, most COVID-19 molecular assays require laboratories to first isolate and purify the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA from a patient sample (saliva or nasopharyngeal). This step is not only complex and time consuming, but also adds to the overall cost of the COVID-19 assay. In addition, RNA sample extraction kits have not been readily available during this pandemic. To address these shortfalls, scientists at Meridian have successfully developed a proprietary master mix formulation, which when combined with SARS-CoV-2 primers and probes, will enable laboratories to eliminate the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA purification step. Patient samples will not require complex processing before running the test when using this master mix in the assay. This innovative advancement in master mix formulation has applications not only in today’s COVID-19 assays, but the future of molecular assays as well.

“This new master mix is a paradigm shift in how laboratories will process biological samples for molecular testing,” said Todd Howren, Ph.D., Vice President of Global Sales for Meridian Life Science, in a statement earlier today. “We have already shared this new master mix with nearly 20 early access laboratories around the globe, and their feedback has been quite positive. We are now ready to launch this innovative product to the broader market in hopes of addressing the bottlenecks faced by many labs. To that end, we are looking to align with developers and manufactures of COVID-19 molecular assays in order to quickly bring this novel solution to bear in the fight against COVID-19.”

Meridian is committed to suppling innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry during times of a pandemic health crisis. For more information on partnering with Meridian Bioscience please visit meridianlifescience.com or contact: todd.howren@meridianbioscience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .

