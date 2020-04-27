



GTT: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, April 27, 2020 - The 2019 universal registration document of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was registered with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 27, 2020.

The French version is publicly available free of charge, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the “Finance” page of the GTT’s website at www.gtt.fr .

An English language version of the 2019 universal registration document will soon be available on the GTT’s website.

The following documents are included in the 2019 universal registration document:

the annual financial report;

the management report of the Board of Directors;

the report by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 2, 2020 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders’ meeting); and

description of the share buyback program.

Financial agenda

General Meeting of Shareholders: June 2, 2020

Payout of the remainder of the dividend (€1.75 per share) for FY 2019: June 10, 2020

Publication of the 2019 half-year results: July 29, 2020 (after the close of trading)

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr + 33 1 30 23 42 26 / +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The Company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Attachment