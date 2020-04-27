



Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Result of conversions



Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility to convert existing holdings of:

Euro Shares in the Company ("Euro Shares") into Sterling Shares in the Company ("Sterling Shares"); and

Sterling Shares into Euro Shares,

(together the "Conversions") for the 31 March 2020 conversion calculation date (the “November Conversion Calculation Date").

Conversion requests

The aggregate number of shares for which conversion request forms were received for the November Conversion Calculation Date was:

25,737 Euro shares

122,574 Sterling shares

Conversion ratios

The net asset values per share as at the March Conversion Calculation Date were: The spot currency conversion rates as at the March Conversion Calculation Date were: On the basis of the above, the conversion ratios are as follows: Euro Shares: € 21.3426



Euro GBP: 0.884910



0.9935280 Sterling Shares for every one Euro Share Sterling Shares: £ 19.0093



Euro GBP: 0.884910







1.0065140 Euro Shares for every one Sterling Share

As a result of the Conversions, the number of Euro Shares will be increase by 97,632 shares.

As a result of the Conversions, the number of Sterling Shares will be decreased by 97,006 shares.

Results of conversion

As a result of the Conversions, the issued share capital of B&G Holding was on 31 March 2020 :

14,505,387 Euro Shares

301,536 Sterling Shares

Next conversion

The next conversion possibility will be announced in November 2020. Shareholders wishing to convert between share classes should complete the appropriate conversion request form, which is available from the Company's website www.bgholdingltd.com.

27 April 2020

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389

Francois Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

all investment is subject to risk;

results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment