Paris, April 27, 2020

Revenue growth for 2019/2020: +6%

Improved EBITDA rate expected for 2019/2020

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions issued today its revenues for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Quarter ended

March 31 Change 12 months ended March 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS 7 986 7 872 1% 32 402 28 460 14% Maintenance 4 683 4 667 0% 19 199 18 860 2% Licenses 915 1 387 -34% 3 715 4 633 -20% Software revenues 13 584 13 926 -2% 55 316 51 953 6% Consulting Services 6 834 6 020 14% 25 779 24 687 4% Revenues 20 418 19 946 2% 81 095 76 640 6%

With €81.1 million in revenue, the group recorded 6% organic growth over the past fiscal year driven mainly by its dynamic strategic SaaS business (up 14%). Leading growth areas for the financial year were Russia (+60%) and the Iberian Peninsula (+15%), in line with the company’s international deployment strategy. The share of recurring revenue (SaaS & Maintenance) came to 64% over the past financial year. It is also worth noting that non-contractual recurring business in most of part of Consulting Services contributes also to the revenue resilience in the current context.

While January and February were in line with the dynamics of the third quarter of the financial year, March was impacted by the COVID-19 induced crisis. Hence growth for the fourth quarter of the year came in at 2% supported by the positive trend in Consulting Services (up 14%), especially internationally. The Consulting Services business grew significantly in North America, Portugal, the Benelux and in Russia. The SaaS business grew by 1% given an unfavorable baseline effect (growth of 28% over the same quarter last year). The license business (down 34%) was marked by delayed signings in North America, mainly late in the quarter due to the changing public health context in this region.

New SaaS contracts for Q4: €1.2 million

Quarter ended December 31 Var. Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019 12 months ended March 31 Var. 2020 vs 2019 Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 191 1 449 -18% 3 552 5 173 -31%



*New contracts are expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing these contracts.

Generix Group recorded €1.2 million over the last quarter in new SaaS contracts, illustrated by:

Continuing deployment in Russia, via the Generix Supply Chain Hub platform, for a major specialist retailer,

Delayed signings late in the quarter, especially in Europe, due to COVID-19.

Over the financial year, the Group recorded €3.5 million in new contracts won, ensuring that CMRR* was up by 7.4%.

The Generix Group benefits from its very loyal customer base ensuring that the attrition rate always remains a very low one.

Prospects

In line with our announcement on March 31, 2020, the public health crisis does not impact our financial targets for financial year 2019/2020. On the strength of savings made in variable costs and thanks to closely controlling its cost structure, the Group can confirm the improvement in its Ebitda rate, excluding the impact of the IFRS 16 standard for the financial year 2019/2020.

The Group also maintained on March 31, 2020 and to date, a reassuring cash flow situation and has, for example, triggered the measures made available by its banks to suspend loan repayments so as to be able to face any uncertainties relating to the public health crisis over the next two quarters.

* Monthly recurring revenue after taking into account contracts that are signed but which have not started yet and cancel-lations that have not yet taken effect.





Next financial press release: June 10, 2020 after the market closes

Publication of results for the 2019/2020 fiscal year

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 550 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Financial Communication Contacts:

Generix Group – Ludovic Luzza – Chief Financial Officer – Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 – lluzza@generixgroup.com

CM-CIC Market Solutions – Stéphanie Stahr – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57 – stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr

