BOSTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, research analyst Citron Research published a report calling Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) “The COVID-19 Version of Theranos,” in which Citron slashed its target price for Inovio common stock by 93%.



Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, filed the first class action lawsuit alleging that Inovio misled its investors. Investors who purchased Inovio stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020 are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, and captioned McDermid v. Inovio Pharms., Inc., et al., No. 2:20-cv-01402 (E.D. Pa), alleges that Inovio made misleading statements about the company’s development of a purported vaccine for COVID-19, artificially inflating the company’s share price and resulting in significant investor losses. The Lead Plaintiff deadline in the lawsuit is May 12, 2020.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Inovio and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/ino . Shareholders have until May 12, 2020 to move for lead plaintiff with the Court.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

