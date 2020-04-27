THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (TSX Venture: DLS) (the “Company” or “Dealnet”) has not responded to multiple requests from Capital Partners Corporation (“Capital Partners”) to reschedule the date of their annual general meeting of shareholders. Dealnet’s shareholders are in limbo despite many Canadian public companies proceeding with calling their annual shareholder meetings “on schedule” and through the use of virtual or hybrid meetings.

“If Dealnet continues to delay and thwart shareholders who deserve a voice and a vote, we may be left with no choice but to requisition a meeting of shareholders to seek much needed change on the board of directors,” said Dr. Steven Small, CEO of Capital Partners.

Shareholders see the undue delay as evidence of the current Board’s entrenchment and refusal to give shareholders a voice. If the entrenched directors are confident that their plan and performance is superior then there is no justification for delay. Capital Partners and its nominee directors are eager to present their alternative plan to shareholders. The shareholders have a right to see it. The shareholders deserve a vote. “Call the meeting,” concluded Dr. Small.

The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Shareholders are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy in favour of Capital Partners’ nominee directors. In connection with the Company’s annual meeting to be held, Capital Partners may file and mail a dissident information circular in due course in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding activities, events or developments that Capital Partners expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe” or “continue” or similar words and expressions or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur or, even if they do occur, will result in the performance, events or results expected. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which are not a guarantee of performance, events or results and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the continuous disclosure and other filings of Dealnet, copies of which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis at www.sedar.com. We urge you to carefully consider those risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless expressly stated otherwise, the forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and Capital Partners disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Dr. Steven Small

(647) 699-5066

ssmall@cpcorp.ca