Antwerp, 27 April 2020, 19h00 (CET)

Additional information regarding the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Friday 8 May 2020

The Shareholders’ Meetings will be held without physical participation of the shareholders

VGP takes note of the fact that, in the context of the current COVID-19 crisis, the federal government has decided to adopt special measures for the organisation of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings of Belgian companies.

VGP refers to the notice convening the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 May 2020, as delivered to the registered shareholders and as published in the Belgian Official Gazette and De Tijd on 8 April 2020 and available on the website of the Company.

In the convening notice the Board of Directors mentioned that, depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation and the adoption of any Belgian law or decree applicable to the organisation of shareholders’ meetings, the Company would communicate further in relation to the attendance and organisation of the meetings by way of a press release.

Consequently, the shareholders are not allowed to be physically present at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 8 May 2020.

The shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights either remotely via letter or via proxy granted to Mr. Dirk Stoop, the Company’s CFO.

The necessary forms for postal voting and proxy participation for both shareholders’ meetings are available on the company's website (www.vgpparks.eu).

Finally, the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders will only be able to make use of the possibility to ask their questions in writing. Again, reference is made to the procedures specified in this respect in the notice convening the shareholders' meetings. The answers to the written questions will be made available on the company's website (www.vgpparks.eu) no later than 8 May 2020, prior to the voting.

However, in deviation from the procedures mentioned in the notice convening the shareholders’ meetings, the signed proxies, voting by letter, as well as any written questions, must only reach the Company no later than the fourth day prior to the day of the shareholders’ meetings, i.e. no later than Monday 4 May 2020 (by e-mail to dirk.stoop@vgpparks.eu).

VGP hopes to have informed you sufficiently and remains available for further explanation or answering any questions you may have in this regard.





