New York, NY, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) CEO Massimo Barone said today, “The demands from our clients and a significant increase in demand by our Sales Partners Networks have increased across from many industries including Medical Practices and Clinics, Law Practices and Education Centres, with the needs to enable EKYC, Video Chat conferencing and Webinars with billing payments. Our products were already part of significant Digital Transformation and Business Intelligence process which focused on a mix of scenarios. At this time because of the global travel restrictions of COVID19, the ability for Face-to-Face onsite meetings is highly unpredictable and meeting the challenges to enable digital business is booming.”



SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in FinTech & PayTech specialized industry applications for the cloud and mobility to global markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, Digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

Massimo Barone CEO mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc OTC:SMKG

1-844-843-7296 News@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

We seek safe harbor.