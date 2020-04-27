



To assist restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic Aptito is offering complimentary website design and hosting for fully integrated online and mobile orders until September 2020

MIAMI, FL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its subsidiary, Aptito, has launched online ordering and delivery services for existing and new restaurant merchants.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants are on pace to lose about $80 billion in sales by the end of April and four in ten restaurants are closed. Those restaurants that remain open are doing most of their business in take-out orders. Aptito has launched its online and mobile ordering and delivery software including website design and hosting for free until September 2020 to support these restaurants through the pandemic. The complimentary service will help restaurants without an online and mobile presence to be up and running in less than 48 hours.

Additionally, due to the social distancing guidelines, long lines at grocery stores are more and more common. Some restaurants are alleviating this problem by selling groceries. Aptito’s solutions can help restaurants sell groceries almost immediately through its online and mobile ordering software or through self-service Kiosk solution. The Company is also assisting merchants with their SBA loan applications through a partnership with Power Capital Direct. For more information contact us at sbaloans@aptito.com.

“We are committed to supporting restaurant merchants through this pandemic by providing Aptito’s solutions free of charge for a limited time. Please visit our COVID-19 page for additional information,” commented Andrey Krotov, Chief Technology Officer for Net Element. “Contact your relationship manager today or call us at 877-644-7597 for immediate support.”

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 and 2018 Technology Fast 500™. In 2017 we were recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

