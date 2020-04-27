Dietary supplements from Shedir Pharma, one of Italy’s major pharmaceutical companies, are now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness portal

BOCA RATON, FL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dietary supplements from Shedir Pharma , one of Italy’s major pharmaceutical companies, are now available on vitabeauti.com , a popular health and wellness portal.

“We are excited about having our popular dietary supplements on vitabeauti.com,” said Mr. Ivan Ianieri, Export Manager for Shedir Pharma. “We are looking forward to introducing our high-quality dietary supplements to the American consumer.”

Shedir Pharma’s innovative dietary supplements, which all have proprietary patented formulas, include:

Refluward Stick Packs, which contains an innovative mixture of vegetable ingredients, targets stomach problems.

Forprost 400 BETA, which is a prostate supplement for men.

Medargan Plus Coated Tablets, which are for people who suffer from flatulence issues.

Utimac (Capsules), which is for urinary tract health.

Mr. Ianieri said Shedir Pharma chose these dietary supplements because they address common ailments that people deal with every day.

For example, Forprost 400 BETA is for men, most of whom will eventually have prostate problems. Seventy percent of men 60-69 have enlarged prostates and that number spikes to 80 percent for men over 70.

Refluward Stick Packs target the 70 million people in the U.S. who suffer from some form of digestive issues, such as heartburn, acid reflux, and GERD. Gastrointestinal problems are the cause of 22.4 million visits annually to the doctor. That doesn’t include eight million trips to the emergency room every year.

What separates Shedir Pharma from its competitors is its commitment to developing proprietary patented formulas for its supplements, one of its core businesses. In addition to dietary supplements, Shedir Pharma has divisions for cosmeceuticals and medical devices.

Shedir Pharma also is committed to quality standards, which is why it follows rigorous GMP manufacturing standards to ensure the efficacy and safety of the supplements. The company operates with a Quality Management System in compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards for the design, production, and marketing of dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medical devices.

“Our mission is to help people live healthier lives,” Mr. Ianieri said. “We look to create products that people can use to deal with common wellness challenges.”

To purchase any of these Shedir Pharma products, visit vitabeauti.com .

