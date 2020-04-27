Join the Today’s Homeowner team as we award one lucky winner a $20,000 exterior makeover! Sponsored by Therma-Tru, Fypon and Fiberon.

MOBILE, Ala., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s Homeowner Media is introducing a brand-new contest to its audience — bringing attention to outdoor home projects and improving curb appeal. The “Elevate Your Exterior” contest kicks off today and will deliver an exterior makeover valued at up to $20,000 to one lucky homeowner.



The winner of this contest, sponsored by Therma-Tru , Fypon and Fiberon , will receive an exterior makeover of their home and be featured on the internationally syndicated television show, “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” which reaches over 2 million weekly viewers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“During this unique and challenging time in our country, home improvements have soared to the top of the list as a way to stay productive and engaged,” says Danny Lipford, host and President of Today’s Homeowner Media. “Outdoor projects are always popular with homeowners, but even more so right now. My team and I are excited about connecting with the winner of this contest to bring them, and our viewers, tons of ideas and inspiration to elevate the exterior of their homes!”

Additional prize details for the contest winner include:

Expert advice from the Today’s Homeowner and sponsor design teams

All labor to install Therma-Tru, Fypon and Fiberon products for an exterior makeover. Products to include exterior doors, decorative trim and millwork, decking and railing.

Plus, a featured role in an episode of “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”

To enter the contest, homeowners must submit a 100-word or less summary of how they would like to enhance their home’s exterior (deck, doors and trim) and how those improvements would impact them (and their family, if applicable.) Entries should include photos of their current exterior. Video submissions are highly encouraged.

Entries for the “Elevate Your Exterior” contest will be accepted now through May 24. Submissions are accepted online at TodaysHomeowner.com/Contest and via USPS mail for those without internet access. Entrants must be legal residents of the U.S., at least 21 years of age, and current homeowners. Official contest rules and instructions for entry are available here.

About Therma-Tru | Fypon | Fiberon

Therma-Tru, Fypon and Fiberon are part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure.

FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company.

Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com .

About Today’s Homeowner Media

Today’s Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” television show, now in its 22nd season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” radio show.

Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com , the weekly “Today’s Homeowner” Podcast, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, ”Checking In With Chelsea.” 3 Echoes Productions , the professional production arm of the brand, serves an impressive national clientele with expert video services.

Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford, is among the most sought-after home improvement experts in the country.

The seasoned remodeling contractor and media personality served as the home improvement expert for CBS’s “The Early Show” and The Weather Channel for over a decade and has made more than 200 national television appearances on “FOX & Friends,” “Inside Edition,” “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” FOX Business Channel, “Rachael Ray” and more.

He travels the country making appearances as a brand ambassador and spokesperson and contributes expertise to hundreds of popular magazines and online media outlets each year.

