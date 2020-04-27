Lykill fjármögnun hf. (Lykill) conducted a successful auction of a new unsecured series LYKILL 21 04. The series carries a fixed nominal rate of 3.10%, with monthly annuity payments and final maturity date on the 28th of April 2021.

Bonds in the amount of ISK 1,000 million were sold at the clean price 100,00 in a closed auction.

The settlement date for the transaction is the 30th of April 2019. The bond series will be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange.

Further information:

Hrafn Steinarsson, Arion banki hf. Markets, hrafn.steinarsson@arionbanki.is tel: +354 856 6910

Arnar Geir Sæmundsson, Head of Treasury at Lykill fjármögnun hf., arnarg@lykill.is