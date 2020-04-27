New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207096/?utm_source=GNW

35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining E&P cost of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects, surge in energy demand, and rise in new exploration policies. In addition, declining E&P cost of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes



The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Umbilicals

• Risers

• Flowlines



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market growth during the next few years. Also, using laser technology in workover rigs, and advances in subsea processing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market covers the following areas:

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market sizing

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market forecast

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines market industry analysis





