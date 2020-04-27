In week 17, Marel hf. purchased 857,576 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 517,789,248. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 20.4.2020 09:40 20.000 600 12.000.000 20.4.2020 10:38 573 597 342.081 20.4.2020 10:49 50 597 29.850 20.4.2020 12:27 50 597 29.850 20.4.2020 12:54 39.327 597 23.478.219 20.4.2020 13:03 20.000 597 11.940.000 20.4.2020 13:05 10.000 596 5.960.000 20.4.2020 13:09 7.600 595 4.522.000 20.4.2020 13:12 833 595 495.635 20.4.2020 13:25 31.567 595 18.782.365 20.4.2020 13:30 250 590 147.500 20.4.2020 13:32 580 590 342.200 20.4.2020 14:41 4.205 590 2.480.950 20.4.2020 14:51 50.000 594,5 29.725.000 21.4.2020 09:30 40.000 588,0 23.520.000 21.4.2020 09:32 10.000 588,0 5.880.000 21.4.2020 09:36 50.000 588,0 29.400.000 21.4.2020 13:18 150 600,0 90.000 21.4.2020 14:14 1.000 598,0 598.000 21.4.2020 15:24 12.499 598,0 7.474.402 22.4.2020 10:29 50.000 609,0 30.450.000 22.4.2020 10:36 100.000 611,0 61.100.000 22.4.2020 10:39 10.000 610,0 6.100.000 22.4.2020 11:32 100.000 609,0 60.900.000 22.4.2020 12:42 11.235 608 6.830.880 22.4.2020 13:05 8.765 608 5.329.120 22.4.2020 13:05 4.044 607 2.454.708 22.4.2020 13:46 15.956 607 9.685.292 22.4.2020 13:52 13.752 608 8.361.216 24.4.2020 09:45 665 607 403.655 24.4.2020 10:48 100.000 608 60.800.000 24.4.2020 13:28 50.000 611 30.550.000 24.4.2020 14:23 50.000 610 30.500.000 24.4.2020 14:34 30.000 610 18.300.000 24.4.2020 14:35 14.300 607 8.680.100 24.4.2020 14:48 175 607 106.225 Total 857,576 517,789,248

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 16,730,252 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 17,587,828 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.28% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 6,814,014 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.88% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 3,639,121,098.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

