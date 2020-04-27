In week 17, Marel hf. purchased 857,576 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 517,789,248. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price ISK
(rate)		Purchase price (ISK)
20.4.202009:40  20.000   600   12.000.000 
20.4.202010:38  573   597   342.081 
20.4.202010:49  50   597   29.850 
20.4.202012:27  50   597   29.850 
20.4.202012:54  39.327   597   23.478.219 
20.4.202013:03  20.000   597   11.940.000 
20.4.202013:05  10.000   596   5.960.000 
20.4.202013:09  7.600   595   4.522.000 
20.4.202013:12  833   595   495.635 
20.4.202013:25  31.567   595   18.782.365 
20.4.202013:30  250   590   147.500 
20.4.202013:32  580   590   342.200 
20.4.202014:41  4.205   590   2.480.950 
20.4.202014:51  50.000   594,5   29.725.000 
21.4.202009:30  40.000   588,0   23.520.000 
21.4.202009:32  10.000   588,0   5.880.000 
21.4.202009:36  50.000   588,0   29.400.000 
21.4.202013:18  150   600,0   90.000 
21.4.202014:14  1.000   598,0   598.000 
21.4.202015:24  12.499   598,0   7.474.402 
22.4.202010:29  50.000   609,0   30.450.000 
22.4.202010:36  100.000   611,0   61.100.000 
22.4.202010:39  10.000   610,0   6.100.000 
22.4.202011:32  100.000   609,0   60.900.000 
22.4.202012:42  11.235   608   6.830.880 
22.4.202013:05  8.765   608   5.329.120 
22.4.202013:05  4.044   607   2.454.708 
22.4.202013:46  15.956   607   9.685.292 
22.4.202013:52  13.752   608   8.361.216 
24.4.202009:45  665   607   403.655 
24.4.202010:48  100.000   608   60.800.000 
24.4.202013:28  50.000   611   30.550.000 
24.4.202014:23  50.000   610   30.500.000 
24.4.202014:34  30.000   610   18.300.000 
24.4.202014:35  14.300   607   8.680.100 
24.4.202014:48  175   607   106.225 
Total    857,576    517,789,248
     

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 16,730,252 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 17,587,828 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.28% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 6,814,014 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.88% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 3,639,121,098.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.