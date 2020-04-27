New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192378/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on personal flotation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of water-based tourism and increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities. In addition, the growing popularity of water-based tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal flotation devices market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes



The personal flotation devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

• Type IV

• Type V



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increasing participation in water sports and recreational activities as one of the prime reasons driving the personal flotation devices market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our personal flotation devices market covers the following areas:

• Personal flotation devices market sizing

• Personal flotation devices market forecast

• Personal flotation devices market industry analysis"





