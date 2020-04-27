BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Davies has been named senior vice president for community corrections for Corizon Health, the company announced today. Davies, who joined Corizon in 2018, had been vice president for the correctional healthcare company with responsibility for regional jail operations across Florida and the Midwest.



“Karen is an exceptional leader who brings a unique blend of expertise to our very complex business,” said James E. Hyman, CEO of Corizon. “She has built strong and productive relationships with our clients during her time with us, and we are fortunate to now expand her responsibilities across the rest of our states in our community corrections business.”

Davies brings decades of experience in correctional healthcare, clinical management, and a variety of nursing roles to the new role. She previously was a senior vice president for Armor Correctional Health Services, where she was responsible for all aspects of healthcare services contracts across three states. She began her career in correctional health as a regional infection control nurse for the New York State Department of Correctional Services, and later served as a health services administrator for EMSA Correctional Care, overseeing care for inmates throughout the state of Vermont and Westchester County, N.Y.

Davies also served in a variety of healthcare leadership and training roles across a distinguished military career of more than three decades. She retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2012 after 25 years of service, including deployments serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. In recognition of her extraordinary work, she the Bronze Star Medal, which is awarded for meritorious service in a combat zone.

Davies assumes her new role effective May 1. She replaces Joe Pino, who resigned to pursue another opportunity.

About Corizon Health

