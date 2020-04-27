New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144632/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on dodecanedioic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in industrialization in emerging economies and extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances. Also, increased demand for nylon-based products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dodecanedioic acid market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The dodecanedioic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Resins

• Powder coatings

• Adhesives

• Lubricants

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the dodecanedioic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for paints and coatings from automobile and construction industries, and growing use of adhesives in medical devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our dodecanedioic acid market covers the following areas:

• Dodecanedioic acid market sizing

• Dodecanedioic acid market forecast

• Dodecanedioic acid market industry analysis





