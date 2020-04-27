-- Company to host conference call and webcast with key opinion leaders on

Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2:15 pm PT --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the Company will host a conference call and webcast to present new data from the OPTIC Phase1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy in wet AMD. This call will feature expert retinal specialists to discuss the new OPTIC data and the potential treatment opportunity for ADVM-022.

The call is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020 beginning at 2:15 pm PDT (5:15 pm EDT). Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-866-420-8347 (domestic) or 1-409-217-8241 (international) and refer to “Adverum Biotechnologies’ Presentation and KOL Discussion of New Clinical Data from OPTIC Conference Call.” It is recommended call participants dial in 15 minutes in advance. The webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com

