TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today issued a correction to its reporting date for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019:



Financial Results shall be released on Wednesday April 29, 2020, after the market closes;

Clear Blue will host a conference call the next day, on Thursday April 30, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EMAPh4TbSQuEVB_D9FbTUA

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 35 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU.

