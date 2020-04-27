HONG KONG, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) (the “Company”) announced today that it is giving notice to its stockholders that the location of the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company has been changed. The meeting will now be held on May 14, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Company’s office located at 500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 130, Monterey Park, CA 91754. All holders of record of shares of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 18, 2020 are entitled to vote at the meeting and any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.



The location of the annual meeting is being changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and related governmental precautions, which resulted in the Company learning that its previous meeting location is no longer available. To support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, communities, and other stakeholders, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting, in lieu of attending the meeting in person.

This Press Release and Notice of Change of Location should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and accompanying proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) of the Company, dated April 2, 2020, furnished to stockholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company for use at the annual meeting. The notice previously sent to stockholders of the Company is herein amended only to reflect the change in location.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.

