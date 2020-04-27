Lysaker, 27 April 2020

The annual report for securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has now been released (only in Norwegian language). The report contains a Board of Directors' report (årsberetning), accounts and notes (regnskap og noter), portfolios (porteføljer), the auditor's considerations (revisors beretning) and more.

The annual report can be downloaded here, or at www.storebrand.no/sam

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

