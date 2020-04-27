Lysaker, 27 April 2020
The annual report for securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has now been released (only in Norwegian language). The report contains a Board of Directors' report (årsberetning), accounts and notes (regnskap og noter), portfolios (porteføljer), the auditor's considerations (revisors beretning) and more.
The annual report can be downloaded here, or at www.storebrand.no/sam
For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
