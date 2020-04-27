WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today released its Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended January 31, 2020, its Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Information Form for the same period.



These documents can be found on the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.northwest.ca.

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 249 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

