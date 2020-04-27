Lysaker, 27 April 2020

The wording in the 'Fees and expenses" paragraph on page 3 of each of the below funds has been adjusted to reflect increased possibilities for the management company to pursue legal claims on behalf of the funds, when such claims are considered to be in the interest of the unitholders. If deemed to be in the interest of the unitholders, claims to refund withholding tax and other legal claims may be pursued while the costs of such actions can be charged to the fund, as in accordance with the Securites Fund's Act and the funds' articles of association. The new wording in the paragraph is:

" Fees and expenses

All fees and expenses associated with the management of the fund, with the exception of transaction based expenses and expenses related to the sale and redemption of units, are included in the management commission. Transaction-based expenses are brokerage fees as well as bank charges and deposit fees that are incurred in the execution of transactions for the trust. Fees and commission for the depositary are agreed separately each year. Commission is incurred daily according to account. The management company is under the obligation to cover other direct expenses for the fund with the exception of tax liabilities and other extraordinary costs which may occur if necessary to protect the interest of the unit holders. If deemed to be in the interest of the unit holders, the management company will, on behalf of the fund, claim refund of withholding tax and pursue legal claims (including class actions). In this regard, the fund can be charged costs directly, or indirectly by reducing the payment (gain) for the fund. If a unit holder acts in a way that may have negative consequences for the other unit holders of the fund (e.g frequent trading), Storebrand Asset Management AS reserve the right to charge the unit holder with subscription and/or redemption fees as specified in the fund’s Articles of Association in order to cover additional transaction costs incurred. "

The Prospectus update is effective as of today, subsequent to a Board resolution at today's Board Meeting in the management company. Updated prospectuses are enclosed, and can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk .

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Attachments