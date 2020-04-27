NORWICH, N.Y., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income of $10.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. NBT’s results in the first quarter of 2020 reflect the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting methodology, including the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. Net income was down 64% from the previous quarter and from the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher provision for loan losses related to the deterioration of economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”)1, excluding securities gains (losses), for the first quarter was $42.5 million compared to $42.9 million from the previous quarter and $43.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

CEO Comments

“In the face of the rapidly changing economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been aggressive in our response to deliver support and solutions to our customers in distress while providing for the health and safety of our employees,” said John H. Watt, Jr. “We are extremely proud of our team members who have been able to process high volumes of loans through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program that are helping businesses in the communities we serve to retain tens of thousands of workers.”

Watt continued, “Our earnings for the first quarter were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase to our provision for expected losses under CECL accounting. The quarter was marked by strong loan growth and consistent underlying operating financial performance even in the face of a 150-basis-point drop in the federal funds rate. Our strong balance sheet and capital position, disciplined approach to credit and risk management, technology investments and diversified fee business are attributes that provide NBT with resources and flexibility to navigate these difficult times. We moved forward to complete the acquisition of Alliance Benefit Group of Illinois, Inc. as planned on April 1, 2020 by our EPIC Retirement Plan Services business unit. Our experienced and seasoned management team and knowledgeable local bankers across 7 states will maintain focus on the fundamentals of our business while supporting our customers, communities and shareholders to ensure we all emerge from the current challenges stronger together.”

First Quarter Highlights

Net Income Net income of $10.4 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.23 Net Interest

Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $77.5 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.52%1 and flat from the fourth quarter of 2019 PPNR Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) 1 was $41.7 million

was $41.7 million Excluding securities gains (losses), PPNR was $42.5 million compared to $42.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $43.0 million in the first quarter 2019 Loans and Credit

Quality Period end loans were $7.2 billion, up 6.3%, annualized, from December 31, 2019

Allowance for loans losses to total loans of 1.38%

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.32%, annualized

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.35% Capital Tangible equity to assets of 8.55% 1

CET1 ratio of 10.90%; Total leverage ratio of 10.02%

Company Response to Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the global and local economy and the customers and communities served by NBT. In response, the Company immediately formed an Executive Task Force and engaged its established Incident Response Team to execute a comprehensive pandemic response plan. Actions taken to address the safety of employees and the needs of customers are highlighted below.

Employees 90% of non-branch employees quickly deployed to work remotely. New scheduling protocols implemented to optimize social distancing for branch staff, including drive-up/ATM and appointment-only banking. Additional paid time off provided to address health and childcare needs. Cross-training and redeployment programs directing staff resources to areas of greatest need. Internal and external communication increased to address rapidly changing business environment and personal impact to employees.

Customers 82% of branches remain open for drive-up service and remaining branch staff redeployed to assist in other areas. Leveraged technology tools such as robotic process automation for payment extension requests and onboarding loans; increased use of electronic signatures. Digital communication channels significantly enhanced with dedicated webpages and social media content. Increased use of self-service with a 60% increase in mobile deposits and over 50% increase in mobile and online banking enrollment. As of April 17, 2020, 11.6% of loans are in payment deferral programs: 74% are commercial and 26% are consumer borrowers. Over $385 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) loans processed through April 16; will actively participate in second PPP appropriation.



Loans

Period-end total loans were $7.2 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2019.

Commercial real estate increased $100.0 million to $2.2 billion; commercial and industrial loans increased $36.4 million to $1.3 billion; total consumer loans decreased $25.2 million to $3.7 billion.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate of 32% at March 31, 2020 remained consistent with December 31, 2019 of 32% and compared to 36% at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Average total deposits in the first quarter of 2020 were $7.7 billion, compared to $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2019, with annualized growth of 3.8%.

Seasonal inflow of municipal deposits resulted in increases of $37 million on a period-average basis and $182 million on a period-end basis.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter was comparable to the fourth quarter of 2019 at $77.2 million and down slightly from the first quarter of 2019 of $77.7 million.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis of 3.52% was flat from the fourth quarter of 2019 and down 12 basis points (“bps”) from the first quarter of 2019.

Earning asset yields were down 6 bps from the prior quarter and down 21 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earnings assets grew $124.2 million or 1.4% from the prior quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 8 bps from the prior quarter to 0.82% at March 31, 2020 and compared to 0.92% for the first quarter of 2019. Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 bps from the prior quarter and were 61 bps for the month of March.

Total cost of deposits was 48 bps for the first quarter of 2020, down 6 bps from the prior quarter and flat with the same period in the prior year.

Credit Quality and CECL

Asset quality metrics remained stable in the first quarter of 2020.

Net charge-offs to total average loans of 32 bps compared to 30 bps in the prior quarter and 41 bps in the first quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.35% compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2019 and 0.33% at March 31, 2019, driven primarily by one commercial credit of $4.2 million.

Provision expense increased $23.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in expected losses resulting from deterioration of the economic forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses was $100.0 million, or 1.38%, of total loans compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2019 and 1.07% Day 1 CECL (January 1, 2020).

Day 1 CECL impact resulted in a $3.0 million increase to the allowance for loan losses and a $2.8 million increase to the unfunded loan commitment reserve; retained earnings decreased $4.3 million (after-tax) compared to year-end 2019.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was consistent with the prior quarter at $36.2 million and up $2.5 million from the prior year quarter.

As compared to the prior quarter, seasonally higher insurance revenues and retirement plan fees in the first quarter of 2020 were offset by lower levels of swap fees.

Increase from the prior year first quarter was driven by higher swap fees in other noninterest income and higher wealth management income partly reduced by lower insurance agency seasonal revenues.

Securities losses of $0.8 million were driven by mark-to-market adjustments on equities securities.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter was up 0.8% from the previous quarter and up 3.5% from the first quarter of 2019.

Significant variances to the prior quarter: Salaries and benefits seasonally higher due to higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses ($1.5 million). Other noninterest expense was higher in the first quarter of 2020 due to a $2.0 million increase in reserves for unfunded loan commitments due primarily to CECL adoption and COVID-19 pandemic expected losses and was partly offset by $0.7 million lower pension costs.

Significant variances to the first quarter of 2019: Higher salaries and benefits primarily due to merit increases, higher number of employees, one additional business day and higher medical costs. Other expenses increased $1.8 million due to an increase to the unfunded loan commitments reserve, partly offset by lower pension costs.

Remaining portion of FDIC insurance assessment credit was used in the first quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

Effective tax rate was 14.2% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 21.8% in the first quarter 2019 due to lower level of taxable income relative to total income.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets increasing 49 bps since first quarter of 2019.

March 31, 2020 CET1 capital ratio of 10.90%, total leverage ratio of 10.02% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.36%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 was 8.55% at the end of the first quarter compared to 8.84% at December 31, 2019 and 8.06% at March 31, 2019.

was 8.55% at the end of the first quarter compared to 8.84% at December 31, 2019 and 8.06% at March 31, 2019. The Company repurchased 263,507 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2020 at a weighted average price of $30.25 excluding commissions. The Company suspended repurchases during the quarter and does not expect to repurchase additional shares at this time.

On March 23, 2020, the Company announced a second quarter dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020.

Other Events

On April 1, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Alliance Benefit Group of Illinois, Inc. (“ABG”) based in Peoria, Illinois. ABG provides retirement plan solutions for over 600 qualified retirement plans with over 40,000 plan participants and accumulated assets of $3.5 billion. ABG brings 70 new team members to EPIC Retirement Plan Services (“EPIC RPS”). ABG further diversifies the EPIC RPS customer base and supports its mission of “Helping America Retire.”



Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $9.95 billion at March 31, 2020. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, and is currently entering Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com , www.nbtbank.com , www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of NBT and its subsidiaries and on the information available to management at the time that these statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond NBT’s control, which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly, including competitors having greater financial resources than NBT; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, may adversely affect business and results; (6) NBT’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and employees; (7) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets or with respect to inflation; and (8) the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, NBT does not update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the financial results of NBT’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider NBT’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of NBT.









NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 Profitability: 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,130,324 44,174,201 44,138,495 44,120,377 44,081,086 Return on average assets (2) 0.43 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.24 % Return on average equity (2) 3.69 % 10.36 % 11.83 % 11.63 % 11.52 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 5.24 % 14.28 % 16.43 % 16.38 % 16.45 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.61 % 3.64 % Balance sheet data: Securities available for sale $ 1,000,980 $ 975,340 $ 932,173 $ 979,696 $ 951,859 Securities held to maturity 621,359 630,074 678,435 744,601 780,565 Net loans 7,147,383 7,063,133 6,941,444 6,891,108 6,818,907 Total assets 9,953,543 9,715,925 9,661,386 9,635,718 9,533,510 Total deposits 7,864,638 7,587,820 7,743,166 7,593,706 7,617,659 Total borrowings 714,283 820,682 628,701 794,829 719,775 Total liabilities 8,841,364 8,595,528 8,562,785 8,560,895 8,499,455 Stockholders' equity 1,112,179 1,120,397 1,098,601 1,074,823 1,034,055 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 29,972 $ 25,174 $ 24,623 $ 24,669 $ 25,632 90 days past due and still accruing 2,280 3,717 8,342 2,387 3,335 Total nonperforming loans 32,252 28,891 32,965 27,056 28,967 Other real estate owned 2,384 1,458 2,144 2,203 2,222 Total nonperforming assets 34,636 30,349 35,109 29,259 31,189 Allowance for loan losses 100,000 72,965 72,365 72,165 71,405 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.04 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 310.06 % 252.55 % 219.52 % 266.72 % 246.50 % Past due loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Capital: Equity to assets 11.17 % 11.53 % 11.37 % 11.15 % 10.85 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.55 % 8.84 % 8.65 % 8.41 % 8.06 % Book value per share $ 25.52 $ 25.58 $ 25.09 $ 24.56 $ 23.64 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.96 $ 19.03 $ 18.52 $ 17.97 $ 17.02 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02 % 10.33 % 10.15 % 9.88 % 9.62 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.90 % 11.29 % 11.14 % 10.95 % 10.69 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.14 % 12.56 % 12.42 % 12.24 % 11.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.36 % 13.52 % 13.38 % 13.21 % 12.98 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 32.39 $ 40.56 $ 36.59 $ 37.51 $ 36.01





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 160,106 $ 170,595 Short-term interest bearing accounts 123,254 46,248 Equity securities, at fair value 26,378 27,771 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,000,980 975,340 Securities held to maturity (fair value $642,325 and $641,262, respectively) 621,359 630,074 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,018 44,620 Loans held for sale 6,475 11,731 Loans 7,247,383 7,136,098 Less allowance for loan losses 100,000 72,965 Net loans $ 7,147,383 $ 7,063,133 Premises and equipment, net 76,502 75,631 Goodwill 274,769 274,769 Intangible assets, net 11,186 12,020 Bank owned life insurance 183,122 181,748 Other assets 281,011 202,245 Total assets $ 9,953,543 $ 9,715,925 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 2,423,077 $ 2,414,383 Savings, NOW and money market 4,598,282 4,312,244 Time 843,279 861,193 Total deposits $ 7,864,638 $ 7,587,820 Short-term borrowings 548,904 655,275 Long-term debt 64,183 64,211 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 262,443 187,026 Total liabilities $ 8,841,364 $ 8,595,528 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,112,179 $ 1,120,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,953,543 $ 9,715,925





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 78,728 $ 79,800 $ 81,082 $ 81,271 $ 79,321 Securities available for sale 5,753 5,639 5,711 6,031 5,922 Securities held to maturity 4,091 4,213 4,586 5,089 5,217 Other 829 924 1,002 842 884 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 89,401 $ 90,576 $ 92,381 $ 93,233 $ 91,344 Interest expense Deposits $ 9,104 $ 10,181 $ 10,745 $ 10,234 $ 8,826 Short-term borrowings 1,797 1,707 1,989 2,760 3,237 Long-term debt 393 484 498 471 422 Junior subordinated debt 926 1,021 1,095 1,141 1,168 Total interest expense $ 12,220 $ 13,393 $ 14,327 $ 14,606 $ 13,653 Net interest income $ 77,181 $ 77,183 $ 78,054 $ 78,627 $ 77,691 Provision for loan losses 29,640 6,004 6,324 7,277 5,807 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 47,541 $ 71,179 $ 71,730 $ 71,350 $ 71,884 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,997 $ 4,361 $ 4,330 $ 4,224 $ 4,236 ATM and debit card fees 5,854 5,935 6,277 6,156 5,525 Retirement plan administration fees 7,941 7,218 7,600 7,836 7,734 Wealth management (4) 7,273 7,085 7,630 7,122 6,563 Insurance (4) 4,269 3,479 4,000 3,547 4,744 Bank owned life insurance income 1,374 1,236 1,556 1,186 1,377 Net securities (losses) gains (812 ) 189 4,036 (69 ) 57 Other 5,527 6,738 4,291 4,239 3,585 Total noninterest income $ 35,423 $ 36,241 $ 39,720 $ 34,241 $ 33,821 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 40,750 $ 39,592 $ 39,352 $ 38,567 $ 39,356 Occupancy 5,995 5,653 5,335 5,443 6,275 Data processing and communications 4,233 4,719 4,492 4,693 4,414 Professional fees and outside services 3,897 4,223 3,535 3,359 3,668 Equipment 4,642 4,821 4,487 4,518 4,757 Office supplies and postage 1,636 1,744 1,667 1,577 1,591 FDIC expense (credit) 311 - (20 ) 949 1,017 Advertising 609 952 677 641 503 Amortization of intangible assets 835 844 874 893 968 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 1,017 1,436 976 961 785 Other 6,956 6,310 8,374 4,630 5,126 Total noninterest expense $ 70,881 $ 70,294 $ 69,749 $ 66,231 $ 68,460 Income before income tax expense $ 12,083 $ 37,126 $ 41,701 $ 39,360 $ 37,245 Income tax expense 1,715 8,166 9,322 8,805 8,118 Net income $ 10,368 $ 28,960 $ 32,379 $ 30,555 $ 29,127 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.66 $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.66





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q1 - 2020 Q4 - 2019 Q3 - 2019 Q2 - 2019 Q1 - 2019 Assets Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 74,695 1.28% $ 51,613 2.43% $ 57,530 1.95% $ 25,783 1.28% $ 9,065 4.07% Securities available for sale (1) (5) 962,527 2.40% 942,302 2.37% 940,256 2.41% 981,079 2.47% 984,704 2.45% Securities held to maturity (1) (5) 622,398 2.81% 651,305 2.73% 698,617 2.77% 770,651 2.83% 782,570 2.90% Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 39,784 5.97% 37,842 6.37% 40,525 7.04% 46,179 6.60% 49,152 6.54% Loans (1) (6) 7,163,114 4.42% 7,055,288 4.49% 6,987,476 4.61% 6,958,299 4.69% 6,886,672 4.68% Total interest earning assets $ 8,862,518 4.07% $ 8,738,350 4.13% $ 8,724,404 4.22% $ 8,781,991 4.28% $ 8,712,163 4.28% Other assets 885,570 861,909 852,616 816,748 795,585 Total assets $ 9,748,088 $ 9,600,259 $ 9,577,020 $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,101,306 1.00% $ 2,057,678 1.16% $ 2,015,297 1.24% $ 1,916,045 1.16% $ 1,804,053 0.99% NOW deposit accounts 1,086,205 0.10% 1,064,193 0.13% 1,056,001 0.13% 1,127,413 0.13% 1,135,213 0.16% Savings deposits 1,276,285 0.06% 1,251,432 0.06% 1,274,793 0.06% 1,282,084 0.06% 1,252,042 0.06% Time deposits 842,989 1.62% 853,353 1.69% 893,837 1.75% 953,698 1.73% 942,457 1.64% Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,306,785 0.69% $ 5,226,656 0.77% $ 5,239,928 0.81% $ 5,279,240 0.78% $ 5,133,765 0.70% Short-term borrowings 533,516 1.35% 475,332 1.42% 490,694 1.61% 620,898 1.78% 712,306 1.84% Long-term debt 64,194 2.46% 81,613 2.35% 84,250 2.35% 82,414 2.29% 73,707 2.32% Junior subordinated debt 101,196 3.68% 101,196 4.00% 101,196 4.29% 101,196 4.52% 101,196 4.68% Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,005,691 0.82% $ 5,884,797 0.90% $ 5,916,068 0.96% $ 6,083,748 0.96% $ 6,020,974 0.92% Demand deposits 2,398,307 2,406,563 2,389,617 2,298,867 2,309,531 Other liabilities 214,495 199,674 185,374 162,374 151,490 Stockholders' equity 1,129,595 1,109,225 1,085,961 1,053,750 1,025,753 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,748,088 $ 9,600,259 $ 9,577,020 $ 9,598,739 $ 9,507,748 Interest rate spread 3.25% 3.23% 3.26% 3.32% 3.36% Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.52% 3.52% 3.57% 3.61% 3.64%





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Commercial $ 1,338,609 $ 1,302,209 $ 1,317,649 $ 1,299,784 $ 1,306,551 Commercial real estate 2,242,139 2,142,057 2,033,552 2,025,280 1,943,931 Residential real estate mortgages 1,446,676 1,445,156 1,416,920 1,404,079 1,390,411 Indirect auto 1,184,888 1,193,635 1,195,783 1,189,670 1,191,111 Specialty lending 539,378 542,063 528,505 519,974 529,144 Home equity 431,536 444,082 452,535 456,754 463,582 Other consumer 64,157 66,896 68,865 67,732 65,582 Total loans $ 7,247,383 $ 7,136,098 $ 7,013,809 $ 6,963,273 $ 6,890,312 The following table provide loans as a percentage of total loans in industries vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31, 2020: Industry % of Total

Loans Accommodations 2.4% Healthcare services and practices 2.0% Restaurants and entertainment 1.9% Retailers 1.7% Automotive 1.5% Total 9.5% Allowance for Loan Losses as a Percentage of Loans by Segment (7): Incurred CECL 12/31/2019 1/1/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial & industrial 0.96% 0.98% 1.43% Commercial real estate 1.02% 0.74% 1.10% Residential real estate 0.27% 0.83% 0.99% Auto 0.83% 0.78% 1.08% Other consumer 3.74% 3.66% 4.00% Total 1.02% 1.07% 1.38%





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Income before income tax expense $ 12,083 $ 37,126 $ 41,701 $ 39,360 $ 37,245 Add: Provision for loan losses 29,640 6,004 6,324 7,277 5,807 PPNR $ 41,723 $ 43,130 $ 48,025 $ 46,637 $ 43,052 Less: Net securities (losses) gains (812 ) 189 4,036 (69 ) 57 PPNR excluding securities (losses) gains $ 42,535 $ 42,941 $ 43,989 $ 46,706 $ 42,995 PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in loan loss provision due to CECL adoption and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. FTE Adjustment 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Net interest income $ 77,181 $ 77,183 $ 78,054 $ 78,627 $ 77,691 Add: FTE adjustment 329 349 374 445 500 Net interest income (FTE) $ 77,510 $ 77,532 $ 78,428 $ 79,072 $ 78,191 Average earning assets $ 8,862,518 $ 8,738,350 $ 8,724,404 $ 8,781,991 $ 8,712,163 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.61 % 3.64 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. Tangible equity to tangible assets 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Total equity $ 1,112,179 $ 1,120,397 $ 1,098,601 $ 1,074,823 $ 1,034,055 Intangible assets 285,955 286,789 287,633 288,507 289,400 Total assets $ 9,953,543 $ 9,715,925 $ 9,661,386 $ 9,635,718 $ 9,533,510 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.55 % 8.84 % 8.65 % 8.41 % 8.06 % Return on average tangible common equity 2020 2019 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Net income $ 10,368 $ 28,960 $ 32,379 $ 30,555 $ 29,127 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 626 633 656 670 726 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 10,994 $ 29,593 $ 33,035 $ 31,225 $ 29,853 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,129,595 $ 1,109,225 $ 1,085,961 $ 1,053,750 $ 1,025,753 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 286,400 287,268 288,077 288,930 289,913 Average tangible common equity $ 843,195 $ 821,957 $ 797,884 $ 764,820 $ 735,840 Return on average tangible common equity 5.24 % 14.28 % 16.43 % 16.38 % 16.45 % 2 Annualized. 3 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 4 Other financial services revenue previously disclosed and included with Insurance income has been reclassified and combined with Trust income and is disclosed as Wealth management income. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. 7 The allowance for loan losses for December 31, 2019 was calculated based on the incurred losses methodology and beginning January 1, 2020, it was based on the CECL methodology. The risk-based pooling of loans (segments) for incurred and CECL are not consistent. For illustrative purposes only, the loans and related incurred allowance at December 31, 2019 were grouped to conform with the CECL methodology.









Contact: John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO

John V. Moran, Executive Vice President and CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589







