Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended March 31, 2020 vs. March 31, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 Change 3/31/2019 3/31/2020 Change Total assets $ 29,956,607 $ 30,335,036 1.3 % $ 29,956,607 $ 30,335,036 1.3 % Total portfolio loans, gross 19,908,473 21,709,957 9.0 19,908,473 21,709,957 9.0 Total deposits 21,225,639 22,558,280 6.3 21,225,639 22,558,280 6.3 Pretax pre-provision net revenue2 140,111 144,385 3.1 122,942 126,203 2.7 Net income (loss) available to common 99,448 12,171 (87.8 ) 105,902 (3,124 ) (102.9 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.47 0.06 (87.2 ) 0.50 (0.02 ) (103.4 ) Net interest margin3 3.48 % 3.16 % (32 ) 3.54 % 3.21 % (33 ) Operating efficiency ratio 45.1 % 44.3 % (80 ) 40.5 % 42.4 % 190 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 98,960 $ 326,444 229.9 % $ 98,960 $ 326,444 229.9 % ACL to portfolio loans 0.50 % 1.50 % 100 0.50 % 1.50 % 100 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 11.92 $ 12.83 7.7 $ 11.92 $ 12.83 7.7

Proactively working with clients to provide support and relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Modified $1.1 billion in loans (5.1% of total portfolio) for consumer and commercial clients through April 22, 2020. • Provided $400 thousand in commitments to our Charitable Foundation to support local charities. • Received over 2,000 applications for total funding of $650 million under the SBA Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”). Modified our operations to promote social distancing and stay-at-home orders through reduced financial center hours and remote working for the majority of our colleagues.

Pretax pre-provision net revenue was $144.4 million, an increase of 3.1% relative to the same period a year ago.

Total commercial loans were $19.4 billion, an increase of 13.7% over a year ago.

Total deposits were $22.6 billion at a weighted average cost of 81 basis points. Spot cost of total deposits at quarter end was 64 basis points.

Cost of total funding liabilities was 0.98%. Spot cost of total funding liabilities at quarter end was 0.81%.

Net interest margin declined 32 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago; accretion income on acquired loans was $10.7 million, a decrease of $14.9 million or 21 basis points on our net interest margin.

ACL - loans increased to 1.50% of portfolio loans at March 31, 2020.

Provision for credit losses - loans was $136.6 million and $129.6 million greater than net-charge offs for the quarter.

Net charge-offs on loans were $7.0 million, or 13 basis points annualized.

Capital levels remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.74% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.41%.

Common shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 of 194.5 million, a decrease of 4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18. 2. Pretax pre-provision net revenue represents our net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax. With the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”) and the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), we are providing this information so readers may make comparison of our results to prior periods. 3. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment assumes a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented. 4. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $12.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for our industry and caused substantial disruption to the global economy and the communities we serve. We began 2020 continuing to focus on executing our strategy of building a high performing regional bank that delivers superior service and value to middle market commercial and consumer clients. We are confident that our sound financial condition and response to this rapidly changing environment will allow us to emerge and continue our trajectory of growth and profitability.

“Our highest priority has been to implement our contingency plans to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and clients, while continuing to provide our clients access to our full suite of banking services and products. Although we reduced our financial center operating hours, over 85% of our financial centers have remained open. We modified workplace access to promote social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, with over 1,000 of our employees working remotely. We are supporting our colleagues through special bonus compensation, increasing wages for in-office employees, increasing paid time-off and re-opening health insurance enrollment options.

“We are also providing relief to our clients and our communities. In the first quarter of 2020, we provided $400 thousand to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation for grants and donations to various local charities. We are participating in the PPP, having received over 2,000 loan applications for $650 million in total funding requests. Through our relationship-based, single point of contact operating model, we have remained in close contact with our clients, providing working capital relief under various payment deferral programs on $1.1 billion of loan balances.

“On an adjusted basis, we incurred a net loss available to common stockholders of $3.1 million and an adjusted loss per share of two cents for the quarter. We adopted the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2020, and our provision for credit losses was $138.3 million, which included the impact of the economic deterioration related to the COVID-19 pandemic in our forecast assumptions. As of March 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses stood at 1.50% of total loans.



“We generated solid growth in our businesses, with total deposits of $22.6 billion and core deposit growth of $155.6 million over the linked quarter. Our loans to deposits ratio was 96.2% at quarter end. Our cost of total deposits declined eight basis points relative to the prior quarter. We anticipate the current interest rate environment and our pricing strategies will meaningfully reduce the cost of our funding liabilities, as our spot cost at quarter end was 0.81% relative to an average cost of 0.98% during the quarter. Our commercial loan portfolio grew $412.2 million over the fourth quarter of 2019, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. Most of this growth was related to new client relationships in our commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios.

“Our pretax pre-provision net revenue was $144.4 million, an increase of 3.1% over a year ago. Our net interest margin and net interest income were pressured by the significant decrease in interest rates. Our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans was 3.05%, and our reported tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.21%. Our net interest income was $211.8 million, which was down from $228.3 million in the linked quarter, due to a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $8.8 million and a decrease in yields on our floating rate loans. We anticipate that the lagged repricing of our deposits and other funding liabilities should generate stability in net interest margin.

“Our adjusted non-interest expenses were $106.3 million, an increase of $745 thousand over the linked quarter which was mainly due to seasonal fluctuations in compensation and benefits and an increase in professional fees associated with strategic initiatives and a legal settlement. Our reported efficiency ratio was 44.3% and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 42.4%. Given the current operating environment and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater New York metropolitan area, we anticipate our operating expenses may increase temporarily in the second quarter of 2020.

“We have a strong capital position, as our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio remained at 8.74% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.41%. The company repurchased 4,900,759 shares in the quarter; however, we have decided to temporarily suspend our share repurchase activity until the long-term impact of the pandemic becomes more clear. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on May 22, 2020 to holders of record as of May 8, 2020.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, and in particular recognize our colleagues that operate and maintain our financial centers, call centers, and other essential operations, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these events. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues will position us well to emerge from this as a better company.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $12.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, included the following items:

a pre-tax gain of $8.4 million on the sale of available for sale securities;

a net pre-tax loss of $744 thousand related to early redemption of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings and repurchase of senior notes assumed in the merger (the “Astoria Merger”) with Astoria Financial Corporation (“Astoria”);

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand; and

a net operating loss (“NOL”) income tax carryback benefit of $9.8 million.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net loss available to common stockholders was $3.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For purposes of calculating our adjusted results, we use our estimated annual effective income tax rate for 2020 of 17.5%.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 309,400 $ 295,474 $ 273,527 (11.6 %) (7.4 )% Interest expense 73,894 67,217 61,755 (16.4 ) (8.1 ) Net interest income $ 235,506 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 (10.1 ) (7.2 ) Accretion income on acquired loans $ 25,580 $ 19,497 $ 10,686 (58.2 )% (45.2 )% Yield on loans 5.17 % 4.84 % 4.47 % (70 ) (37 ) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities5 2.99 2.89 2.96 (3 ) 7 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets5 4.64 4.41 4.13 (51 ) (28 ) Cost of total deposits 0.88 0.89 0.81 (7 ) (8 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.09 1.10 1.00 (9 ) (10 ) Cost of borrowings 2.53 2.38 2.49 (4 ) 11 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.39 1.28 1.19 (20 ) (9 ) Total cost of funding liabilities6 1.16 1.06 0.98 (18 ) (8 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin7 3.54 3.42 3.21 (33 ) (21 ) Average commercial loans $ 16,237,855 $ 18,473,473 $ 18,820,094 15.9 % 1.9 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,412,274 21,000,949 21,206,177 3.9 1.0 Average cash balances 331,954 573,861 489,691 47.5 (14.7 ) Average investment securities 6,334,694 5,064,936 5,046,573 (20.3 ) (0.4 ) Average total interest earning assets 27,414,224 26,901,439 26,980,261 (1.6 ) 0.3 Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,316,126 22,289,097 22,692,568 6.5 1.8





5. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 6. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits. 7. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

First quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2019

Net interest income was $211.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $23.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets as yields on floating rate loans have declined with market rates of interest, and accretion income on acquired loans decreased by $14.9 million. Other key components of changes were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.47% compared to 5.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in accretion income on acquired loans, which was $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $25.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was also due to the decline in market interest rates.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.96% compared to 2.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Average investment securities were $5.0 billion, or 18.7%, of average total interest earning assets for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.3 billion, or 23.1%, of average total interest earning assets for the first quarter of 2019. The decline was mainly due to the balance sheet transition strategy we executed in 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $489.7 million compared to $332.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. We maintained higher cash balances in the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to higher than expected municipal deposit inflows.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 51 basis points to 4.13%.

The cost of total deposits was 81 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 88 basis points for the same period a year ago.

The cost of borrowings was 2.49% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2.53% for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to the maturity and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 1.19% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.39% for the same period a year ago.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $1.3 billion due to growth from our commercial banking teams and on-line channels, and as a result average borrowings decreased $1.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Total interest expense decreased by $12.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to the change in liability mix and decrease in market rates of interest.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.21% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.54% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans and changes in market rates of interest. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.16% for the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2019

Net interest income decreased $16.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of the changes were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.47% compared to 4.84% for the linked quarter. The decrease in the yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates and the repricing of our floating rate loans. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $8.8 million to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $19.5 million in the linked quarter.

The average balance of commercial loans increased by $346.6 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined by $132.0 million.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.96% compared to 2.89% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to sales of lower yielding securities in the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.13% compared to 4.41% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits decreased eight basis points to 81 basis points, mainly due to improving conditions in our deposit markets and our deposit pricing strategies.

The total cost of borrowings increased 11 basis points to 2.49%, mainly due to the issuance of our subordinated notes in December 2019. We expect a portion of the proceeds will be used to redeem the senior notes we assumed in the Astoria Merger that mature in June 2020, which is expected to reduce our total borrowings cost.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $418.6 million and average borrowings decreased by $309.5 million relative to the linked quarter. The increase in average deposits was due to growth in on-line deposits of $170.4 million, growth in municipal deposits of $168.0 million, growth of wholesale deposits of $86.3 million and growth of $28.1 million in commercial and consumer deposits.

Total interest expense decreased $5.5 million from the linked quarter due to the change in funding mix and decrease in market rates of interest.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.21% in the quarter, compared to 3.42% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% compared to 3.13% in the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total non-interest income $ 19,597 $ 32,381 $ 47,326 141.5 % 46.2 % Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (13,184 ) (76 ) 8,412 NM NM Loss on termination of pension plan — (280 ) — NM NM Net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 8,313 — — NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 24,468 $ 32,737 $ 38,914 59.0 18.9

First quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2019

Adjusted non-interest income increased $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $38.9 million, compared to $24.5 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to an increase in loan commissions and fees and net gain from securities called prior to maturity. The increase in loan commissions and fees was mainly due to income received on operating leases that were acquired in the Santander equipment portfolio transaction in the fourth quarter of 2019, and gain on sale of small business equipment finance loans. In the first quarter of 2020, securities totaling $139.8 million were called, generating a gain of $4.9 million compared to our carrying value.

In the first quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $8.4 million on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $13.2 million loss in the year earlier period. In the first quarter of 2019, we sold securities as part of our strategy of repositioning our balance sheet and interest earning assets to a more optimal mix. In the first quarter of 2020, we sold available for sale securities to fund commercial loan growth. We will continue to manage our securities balances to our longer-term target of 15% of earning assets over time.

In the first quarter of 2019, we sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans and realized a gain of $8.3 million.

First quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2019

Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $6.2 million from $32.7 million in the linked quarter to $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to the net gain from securities called prior to maturity and an increase in loan commissions and fees. Loan commissions and loan fees increased by $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to the same factors discussed above.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred professional and administrative fees associated with the termination of the Astoria defined benefit pension plan which reduced income by $280 thousand.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 55,990 $ 52,453 $ 54,876 (2.0 )% 4.6 % Stock-based compensation plans 5,123 5,180 6,006 17.2 15.9 Occupancy and office operations 16,535 15,886 15,199 (8.1 ) (4.3 ) Information technology 8,675 9,313 8,018 (7.6 ) (13.9 ) Amortization of intangible assets 4,826 4,785 4,200 (13.0 ) (12.2 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,338 3,134 3,206 (4.0 ) 2.3 Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 217 (132 ) 52 (76.0 ) (139.4 ) Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 3,344 5,133 — NM NM Other expenses 16,944 19,698 23,156 36.7 17.6 Total non-interest expense $ 114,992 $ 115,450 $ 114,713 (0.2 ) (0.6 ) Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,855 1,639 1,639 (11.6 ) — Financial centers at period end 99 82 79 (20.2 ) (3.7 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 45.1 % 44.3 % 44.3 % (80 ) — Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 40.5 39.9 42.4 190 250 8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

First quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2019

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million relative to the first quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $1.1 million, mainly due to a decline in total FTEs between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,639 from 1,855, which was mainly due to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy following the Astoria Merger. This was partially offset by the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers, information technology, and risk management personnel.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.3 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated 20 financial centers in the past twelve months.

Information technology expense declined $657 thousand, mainly due to a decrease in data processing expenses.

In the first quarter of 2019, we incurred a charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance of $3.3 million in connection with our acquisition of equipment finance and asset-based lending portfolios from Woodforest National Bank. This expense did not recur in the first quarter of 2020.

Other expenses increased $6.2 million to $23.2 million, which was mainly due to depreciation expense of $3.5 million recorded on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. The balance of the increase was mainly due to higher marketing expense associated with our deposit gathering strategies and higher professional fees associated with loan collection matters.

First quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended December 31, 2019

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million to $114.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded a charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance of $5.1 million related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition from Santander. Excluding the charge, non-interest expense increased $4.4 million in the first quarter compared to the linked quarter. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $2.4 million to $54.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to payroll taxes and benefit plan contributions, which are usually higher in the first quarter of the year compared to other quarters.

The increase in other expenses was associated with higher net costs related to retirement plans assumed in prior mergers and depreciation expense recorded on operating leases.

We anticipate that our operating expense may be impacted temporarily in the second quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19, which may result in higher compensation and benefits and costs associated with maintaining and operating our financial center locations.

Taxes

We recorded an income tax benefit of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The components of income tax benefit included income tax expense at our estimated effective tax rate for 2020 of 17.5% and discrete items as follows:

Income tax expense of $1.1 million;

Based on provisions under the CARES Act, we recorded an NOL carryback that resulted in a net income tax benefit of $9.8 million.

We recorded income tax expense of $723 thousand due to vesting of stock-based compensation.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 20.7% and 21.9%, respectively.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of March 31, 2020

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 29,956,607 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 1.3 % (0.8 )% Total portfolio loans, gross 19,908,473 21,440,212 21,709,957 9.0 1.3 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 7,265,187 8,232,719 8,483,474 16.8 3.0 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,516,013 10,295,518 10,399,566 9.3 1.0 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 290,875 467,331 524,714 80.4 12.3 Total commercial loans 17,072,075 18,995,568 19,407,754 13.7 2.2 Residential mortgage loans 2,549,284 2,210,112 2,077,534 (18.5 ) (6.0 ) BOLI 657,504 613,848 616,648 (6.2 ) 0.5 Core deposits9 20,160,733 20,548,459 20,704,023 2.7 0.8 Total deposits 21,225,639 22,418,658 22,558,280 6.3 0.6 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 2,027,563 1,988,047 2,091,259 3.1 5.2 Investment securities, net 5,915,050 5,075,309 4,617,012 (21.9 ) (9.0 ) Total borrowings 3,633,480 2,885,958 2,598,698 (28.5 ) (10.0 ) Loans to deposits 93.8 % 95.6 % 96.2 % 240 60 Core deposits to total deposits 95.0 91.7 91.8 (320 ) 10 Investment securities to earning assets 22.5 18.8 17.2 (530 ) (160 ) 9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of March 31, 2020 were the following:



C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 39.1% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 47.9% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 10.6% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.4% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At March 31, 2019, C&I loans represented 36.5%; commercial real estate loans represented 47.8%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 14.2%; and ADC loans represented 1.5% of total portfolio loans, respectively. We continued making progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate and ADC loans, increased by $412.2 million over the linked quarter and $2.3 billion since March 31, 2019. Traditional C&I loans increased $390.8 million in the linked quarter, which included draw downs on revolving lines of credit. Equipment finance loans declined $133.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to a loan sale of $95.2 million of small business loans. The growth at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 was mainly from loans originated by our commercial banking teams, and included the equipment finance portfolio acquired from Santander.

ADC loans increased $57.4 million over the linked quarter and $233.8 million since March 31, 2019. The increases were mainly related to construction loans associated with our investments in affordable housing tax credits.

Residential mortgage loans held in our loan portfolio were $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020, a decline of $132.6 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $471.8 million from the same period a year ago. The declines were mainly due to repayments.

The balance of BOLI increased by $2.8 million relative to the prior quarter and was $616.6 million at March 31, 2020. BOLI declined $40.9 million in 2019, mainly due to the partial redemption of $60.5 million of legacy Astoria BOLI assets related to the BOLI restructuring executed in the third quarter of 2019.

Core deposits at March 31, 2020 were $20.7 billion and increased $155.6 million compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $543.3 million compared to March 31, 2019. The growth was mainly due to successful commercial and digital deposit gathering efforts and seasonal municipal deposits.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 increased $139.6 million compared to December 31, 2019, and total deposits increased $1.3 billion compared to March 31, 2019.

Municipal deposits at March 31, 2020 were $2.1 billion, an increase of $103.2 million relative to December 31, 2019. The increase was associated with tax collections by local municipalities.

Investment securities decreased by $458.3 million from December 31, 2019 and $1.3 billion from March 31, 2019, and represented 17.2% of earning assets at March 31, 2020. In 2019, we sold securities to fund commercial loan growth including loan portfolio acquisitions. We also sold securities to reduce the proportion of lower yielding assets as a percentage of total assets. In the first quarter of 2020, we sold $400.2 million of lower yielding available for sale securities and realized a gain of $8.4 million. In addition, $139.8 million of securities were called prior to maturity and resulted in a gain of $4.9 million.

Total borrowings at March 31, 2020 were $2.6 billion, a decrease of $287.3 million relative to December 31, 2019 and $1.0 billion relative to March 31, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for credit losses $ 10,200 $ 10,585 $ 138,280 1,255.7 % 1,206.4 % Net charge-offs 6,917 9,082 6,955 0.5 (23.4 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 98,960 106,238 326,444 229.9 207.3 Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 64,260 52,880 69,769 8.6 31.9 Non-performing loans 170,415 179,161 253,750 48.9 41.6 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.13 % (1 ) (4 ) Special mention loans 128,054 159,976 132,356 3.4 (17.3 ) Substandard loans 288,694 295,428 402,393 39.4 36.2 ACL - loans to total loans 0.50 0.50 1.50 100 100 ACL - loans to non-performing loans 58.1 59.3 128.6 7,050 6,930

Our ACL balance includes the provision for credit losses and transition adjustment recorded related to the adoption of CECL. Provision for credit losses was $138.3 million, which included $1.7 million for held to maturity securities. Provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $136.6 million, which was $129.6 million greater than net charge-offs for the period. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used in the estimation of expected credit losses, which was significantly impacted by the occurrence of COVID-19.

Net charge-offs of $7.0 million mainly included charge-offs on smaller balance equipment finance loans and the work-out of two asset-based lending relationships and one commercial real estate relationship. Net charge-offs were 13 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis.

ACL - loans increased to $326.4 million, or 1.50% of total portfolio loans and 128.6% of non-performing loans, at March 31, 2020.

Non-performing loans increased by $74.6 million to $253.8 million at March 31, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to relationships in asset-based lending, CRE, ADC and small business equipment finance loans. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased by $16.9 million.

In connection with implementing the CECL accounting standard, we established an ACL on held to maturity (“HTM”) securities of $796 thousand which was increased to $2.5 million at March 31, 2020, which is applied to our corporate, state and municipal securities. Upon implementing the CECL accounting standard we also increased our ACL for loan commitments to $6.7 million.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,419,223 $ 4,530,113 $ 4,422,424 0.1 % (2.4 )% Preferred stock 138,218 137,581 137,363 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,782,533 1,793,846 1,789,646 0.4 (0.2 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,498,472 $ 2,598,686 $ 2,495,415 (0.1 ) (4.0 ) Common shares outstanding 209,560,824 198,455,324 194,460,656 (7.2 ) (2.0 ) Book value per common share $ 20.43 $ 22.13 $ 22.04 7.9 (0.4 ) Tangible book value per common share 10 11.92 13.09 12.83 7.7 (2.0 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10 8.87 % 9.03 % 8.74 % (13 ) (29 ) Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.21 9.55 9.41 20 (14 ) Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented — — 9.06 N/A N/A Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.58 10.11 9.99 41 (12 ) Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented — — 9.65 N/A N/A 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $107.7 million to $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders of $12.2 million was offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $27.4 million, common dividends of $13.8 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million, common stock repurchases of $81.0 million and the day one effect of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard of $54.3 million.

We elected the five-year transition provision effective March 31, 2020 to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The March 31, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to December 31, 2019, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 3.4 million shares and were 196.3 million shares and 196.7 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 were approximately 194.5 million. In the first quarter of 2020, we repurchased 4,900,759 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.53 per share. We also granted 1,181,673 shares under our stock-based compensation plans in the quarter.

Tangible book value per common share was $12.83 at March 31, 2020, which represented an increase of 7.7% compared to a year ago.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,255 $ 329,151 $ 348,636 Investment securities, net 5,915,050 5,075,309 4,614,513 Loans held for sale 248,972 8,125 8,124 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 7,265,187 8,232,719 8,483,474 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,516,013 10,295,518 10,399,566 ADC 290,875 467,331 524,714 Residential mortgage 2,549,284 2,210,112 2,077,534 Consumer 287,114 234,532 224,669 Total portfolio loans, gross 19,908,473 21,440,212 21,709,957 Allowance for credit losses (98,960 ) (106,238 ) (326,444 ) Total portfolio loans, net 19,809,513 21,333,974 21,383,513 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 298,455 251,805 240,722 Accrued interest receivable 115,764 100,312 102,101 Premises and equipment, net 262,744 227,070 228,526 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 124,719 110,364 106,164 BOLI 657,504 613,848 616,648 Other real estate owned 16,502 12,189 11,815 Other assets 535,315 840,868 990,792 Total assets $ 29,956,607 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 Liabilities: Deposits $ 21,225,639 $ 22,418,658 $ 22,558,280 FHLB borrowings 3,259,507 2,245,653 1,955,451 Other borrowings 27,020 22,678 27,562 Senior notes 173,952 173,504 171,422 Subordinated notes - Company — 270,941 271,019 Subordinated notes - Bank 173,001 173,182 173,244 Mortgage escrow funds 102,036 58,316 96,491 Other liabilities 576,229 693,452 659,143 Total liabilities 25,537,384 26,056,384 25,912,612 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 138,218 137,581 137,363 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,751,835 3,766,716 3,749,508 Treasury stock (355,357 ) (583,408 ) (660,069 ) Retained earnings 888,838 1,166,709 1,125,702 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,610 ) 40,216 67,621 Total stockholders’ equity 4,419,223 4,530,113 4,422,424 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,956,607 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 209,560,824 198,455,324 194,460,656 Book value per common share $ 20.43 $ 22.13 $ 22.04 Tangible book value per common share1 11.92 13.09 12.83 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 260,295 $ 256,377 $ 235,439 Securities taxable 27,847 20,367 20,629 Securities non-taxable 14,857 13,031 12,997 Other earning assets 6,401 5,699 4,462 Total interest and dividend income 309,400 295,474 273,527 Interest expense: Deposits 45,995 49,907 45,781 Borrowings 27,899 17,310 15,974 Total interest expense 73,894 67,217 61,755 Net interest income 235,506 228,257 211,772 Provision for credit losses 10,200 10,585 138,280 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 225,306 217,672 73,492 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,212 6,506 6,622 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,423 6,572 5,538 BOLI 3,641 4,770 5,018 Loan commissions and fees 3,838 8,698 11,024 Investment management fees 1,900 1,597 1,847 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (13,184 ) (76 ) 8,412 Net gain on security calls — — 4,880 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans 8,313 — — Loss on termination of pension plan — (280 ) — Other 3,454 4,594 3,985 Total non-interest income 19,597 32,381 47,326 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 55,990 52,453 54,876 Stock-based compensation plans 5,123 5,180 6,006 Occupancy and office operations 16,535 15,886 15,199 Information technology 8,675 9,313 8,018 Amortization of intangible assets 4,826 4,785 4,200 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,338 3,134 3,206 Other real estate owned, net 217 (132 ) 52 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 3,344 5,133 — Other 16,944 19,698 23,156 Total non-interest expense 114,992 115,450 114,713 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 129,911 134,603 6,105 Income tax expense (benefit) 28,474 27,905 (8,042 ) Net income 101,437 106,698 14,147 Preferred stock dividend 1,989 1,976 1,976 Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,448 $ 104,722 $ 12,171 Weighted average common shares: Basic 213,157,090 199,719,747 196,344,061 Diluted 213,505,842 200,252,542 196,709,038 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.52 0.06 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Total assets $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 Tangible assets 1 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 Securities available for sale 3,847,799 3,843,112 3,061,419 3,095,648 2,660,835 Securities held to maturity, net 2,067,251 2,015,753 1,985,592 1,979,661 1,956,177 Loans held for sale2 248,972 27,221 4,627 8,125 8,124 Portfolio loans 19,908,473 20,370,306 20,830,163 21,440,212 21,709,957 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 124,719 119,934 115,149 110,364 106,164 Deposits 21,225,639 20,948,464 21,579,324 22,418,658 22,558,280 Municipal deposits (included above) 2,027,563 1,699,824 2,234,630 1,988,047 2,091,259 Borrowings 3,633,480 4,133,986 3,174,224 2,885,958 2,598,698 Stockholders’ equity 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 Tangible common equity 1 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,742,943 29,666,951 29,747,603 30,349,691 30,484,433 Tangible assets 1 28,986,437 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,385,420 9,486,333 9,711,619 10,061,625 10,288,977 ADC 284,299 307,290 387,072 459,372 497,009 C&I: Traditional C&I 2,418,027 2,446,676 2,435,644 2,399,901 2,470,570 Asset-based lending3 876,218 1,070,841 1,151,793 1,137,719 1,107,542 Payroll finance3 197,809 196,160 202,771 228,501 217,952 Warehouse lending3 710,776 990,843 1,180,132 1,307,645 1,089,576 Factored receivables3 250,426 246,382 248,150 258,892 229,126 Equipment financing3 1,245,051 1,285,095 1,191,944 1,430,715 1,703,016 Public sector finance3 869,829 967,218 1,087,427 1,189,103 1,216,326 Total C&I 6,568,136 7,203,215 7,497,861 7,952,476 8,034,108 Residential mortgage 3,878,991 2,635,903 2,444,101 2,284,419 2,152,440 Consumer 295,428 280,098 262,234 243,057 233,643 Loans, total4 20,412,274 19,912,839 20,302,887 21,000,949 21,206,177 Securities (taxable) 3,833,690 3,453,858 3,189,027 2,905,545 2,883,367 Securities (non-taxable) 2,501,004 2,429,411 2,250,859 2,159,391 2,163,206 Other interest earning assets 667,256 580,945 611,621 835,554 727,511 Total interest earning assets 27,414,224 26,377,053 26,354,394 26,901,439 26,980,261 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,247,389 4,218,000 4,225,258 4,361,642 4,346,518 Interest bearing demand 4,334,266 4,399,296 4,096,744 4,359,767 4,616,658 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,460,247 2,448,132 2,375,882 2,614,523 2,800,021 Money market 7,776,501 7,538,890 7,341,822 7,681,491 7,691,381 Certificates of deposit 2,497,723 2,544,554 2,710,179 3,271,674 3,237,990 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,316,126 21,148,872 20,749,885 22,289,097 22,692,568 Borrowings 4,466,172 3,544,661 3,872,840 2,890,407 2,580,922 Stockholders’ equity 4,415,449 4,423,910 4,489,167 4,524,417 4,506,537 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. 2 At March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $222 million of residential mortgage loans. The other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.46 0.59 0.52 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.54 (0.02 ) Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 20.43 21.06 21.66 22.13 22.04 Tangible book value per common share1 11.92 12.40 12.90 13.09 12.83 Shares of common stock o/s 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 213,157,090 206,932,114 203,090,365 199,719,747 196,344,061 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.61 % 1.37 % 0.16 % Return on average equity 9.13 8.57 10.65 9.18 1.09 Return on average tangible assets 1.39 1.36 1.71 1.45 0.17 Return on average tangible common equity 16.00 15.13 18.56 15.94 1.90 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.48 1.51 1.50 1.51 (0.04 ) Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 17.04 16.83 16.27 16.57 (0.49 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 40.5 40.9 39.1 39.9 42.4 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 25,580 $ 23,745 $ 17,973 $ 19,497 $ 10,686 Yield on loans 5.17 % 5.20 % 4.97 % 4.84 % 4.47 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.99 2.92 2.85 2.89 2.96 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.64 4.66 4.50 4.41 4.13 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.09 1.14 1.16 1.10 1.00 Cost of total deposits 0.88 0.91 0.92 0.89 0.81 Cost of borrowings 2.53 2.54 2.41 2.38 2.49 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.39 1.38 1.40 1.28 1.19 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.25 3.28 3.10 3.13 2.94 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.48 3.53 3.36 3.37 3.16 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.54 3.58 3.42 3.42 3.21 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.21 % 9.57 % 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.58 9.98 10.08 10.11 9.99 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.10 12.67 12.74 12.32 12.27 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.39 13.94 13.99 13.63 13.89 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.87 8.94 9.22 9.03 8.74 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 309,400 $ 302,457 $ 295,209 $ 295,474 $ 273,527 Interest expense 73,894 70,618 71,888 67,217 61,755 Net interest income 235,506 231,839 223,321 228,257 211,772 Provision for credit losses 10,200 11,500 13,700 10,585 138,280 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 225,306 220,339 209,621 217,672 73,492 Non-interest income 19,597 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 Non-interest expense 114,992 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 Income before income tax expense 129,911 120,457 154,996 134,603 6,105 Income tax expense (benefit) 28,474 23,997 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) Net income $ 101,437 $ 96,460 $ 122,447 $ 106,698 $ 14,147 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 Implementation of CECL accounting standard: Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans — — — — 22,496 Transition amount charged to equity — — — — 68,088 Provision for credit losses - loans 10,200 11,500 13,700 10,585 136,577 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional C&I (4,839 ) (754 ) (123 ) (470 ) (298 ) Asset-based lending — (3,551 ) (9,577 ) (5,856 ) (985 ) Payroll finance — (84 ) — (168 ) — Warehouse lending — — — — — Factored receivables (32 ) (27 ) (14 ) (68 ) (7 ) Equipment financing (1,249 ) (1,335 ) (2,711 ) (1,739 ) (4,793 ) Public Sector Finance — — — — — Commercial real estate (17 ) (238 ) (53 ) (583 ) (1,275 ) Multi-family — — — — — ADC — — (6 ) — (3 ) Residential mortgage (1,085 ) (689 ) (1,984 ) (334 ) (1,072 ) Consumer (443 ) (467 ) (241 ) (401 ) (1,405 ) Total charge-offs (7,665 ) (7,145 ) (14,709 ) (9,619 ) (9,838 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional C&I 139 445 136 232 475 Payroll finance 1 3 8 5 9 Factored receivables 121 4 3 9 4 Equipment financing 131 79 422 91 1,105 Commercial real estate 9 649 187 — 60 Multi-family 103 6 90 105 — Acquisition development & construction — — — — 105 Residential mortgage 1 1 126 5 — Consumer 243 162 108 90 1,125 Total recoveries 748 1,349 1,080 537 2,883 Net loan charge-offs (6,917 ) (5,796 ) (13,629 ) (9,082 ) (6,955 ) Balance, end of period $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 166,746 $ 192,109 $ 190,011 $ 179,051 $ 252,205 NPLs still accruing 3,669 538 955 110 1,545 Total NPLs 170,415 192,647 190,966 179,161 253,750 Other real estate owned 16,502 13,628 13,006 12,189 11,815 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 186,917 $ 206,275 $ 203,972 $ 191,350 $ 265,565 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 64,260 $ 76,364 $ 64,756 $ 52,880 $ 69,769 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.13 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.86 0.95 0.92 0.84 1.17 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.62 0.68 0.68 0.63 0.88 Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 58.1 54.3 54.8 59.3 128.6 Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.50 1.50 Special mention loans $ 128,054 $ 118,940 $ 136,972 $ 159,976 $ 132,356 Substandard loans 288,694 311,418 277,975 295,428 402,393 Doubtful loans — — — — — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no charge-offs on multi-family loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or ADC during the periods presented.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,952,476 $ 97,221 4.85 % $ 8,034,108 $ 89,150 4.46 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,061,625 122,435 4.83 10,288,977 110,742 4.33 ADC 459,372 5,924 5.12 497,009 6,320 5.11 Commercial loans 18,473,473 225,580 4.84 18,820,094 206,212 4.41 Consumer loans 243,057 3,290 5.37 233,643 2,939 5.06 Residential mortgage loans 2,284,419 27,507 4.82 2,152,440 26,288 4.89 Total gross loans 1 21,000,949 256,377 4.84 21,206,177 235,439 4.47 Securities taxable 2,905,545 20,367 2.78 2,883,367 20,629 2.88 Securities non-taxable 2,159,391 16,494 3.06 2,163,206 16,451 3.04 Interest earning deposits 573,861 2,423 1.68 489,691 1,832 1.50 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 261,693 3,276 4.97 237,820 2,630 4.45 Total securities and other earning assets 5,900,490 42,560 2.86 5,774,084 41,542 2.89 Total interest earning assets 26,901,439 298,937 4.41 26,980,261 276,981 4.13 Non-interest earning assets 3,448,252 3,504,172 Total assets $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,974,290 $ 13,670 0.78 % $ 7,416,679 $ 13,064 0.71 % Money market deposits 7,681,491 20,867 1.08 7,691,381 18,396 0.96 Certificates of deposit 3,271,674 15,370 1.86 3,237,990 14,321 1.78 Total interest bearing deposits 17,927,455 49,907 1.10 18,346,050 45,781 1.00 Senior notes 173,601 1,369 3.15 173,323 1,434 3.31 Other borrowings 2,496,546 13,112 2.08 1,963,428 9,353 1.92 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,142 2,358 5.45 173,203 2,360 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company 47,118 471 4.00 270,968 2,827 4.17 Total borrowings 2,890,407 17,310 2.38 2,580,922 15,974 2.49 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,817,862 67,217 1.28 20,926,972 61,755 1.19 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,361,642 4,346,518 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 645,770 704,406 Total liabilities 25,825,274 25,977,896 Stockholders’ equity 4,524,417 4,506,537 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 Net interest rate spread 3 3.13 % 2.94 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,083,577 $ 6,053,289 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 231,720 3.42 % 215,226 3.21 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,463 ) (3,454 ) Net interest income 228,257 211,772 Accretion income on acquired loans 19,497 10,686 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 212,223 3.13 % $ 204,540 3.05 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 % 128.9 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,568,136 $ 88,908 5.49 % $ 8,034,108 $ 89,150 4.46 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,385,420 114,855 4.96 10,288,977 110,742 4.33 ADC 284,299 4,341 6.19 497,009 6,320 5.11 Commercial loans 16,237,855 208,104 5.20 18,820,094 206,212 4.41 Consumer loans 295,428 4,096 5.62 233,643 2,939 5.06 Residential mortgage loans 3,878,991 48,095 4.96 2,152,440 26,288 4.89 Total gross loans 1 20,412,274 260,295 5.17 21,206,177 235,439 4.47 Securities taxable 3,833,690 27,847 2.95 2,883,367 20,629 2.88 Securities non-taxable 2,501,004 18,806 3.01 2,163,206 16,451 3.04 Interest earning deposits 331,954 1,501 1.83 489,691 1,832 1.50 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 335,302 4,900 5.93 237,820 2,630 4.45 Total securities and other earning assets 7,001,950 53,054 3.07 5,774,084 41,542 2.89 Total interest earning assets 27,414,224 313,349 4.64 26,980,261 276,981 4.13 Non-interest earning assets 3,328,719 3,504,172 Total assets $ 30,742,943 $ 30,484,433 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,794,513 $ 13,427 0.80 % $ 7,416,679 $ 13,064 0.71 % Money market deposits 7,776,501 22,616 1.18 7,691,381 18,396 0.96 Certificates of deposit 2,497,723 9,952 1.62 3,237,990 14,321 1.78 Total interest bearing deposits 17,068,737 45,995 1.09 18,346,050 45,781 1.00 Senior notes 179,439 1,412 3.15 173,323 1,434 3.31 Other borrowings 4,113,770 24,132 2.38 1,963,428 9,353 1.92 Subordinated debentures - Bank 172,963 2,355 5.45 173,203 2,360 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company — — — 270,968 2,827 4.17 Total borrowings 4,466,172 27,899 2.53 2,580,922 15,974 2.49 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,534,909 73,894 1.39 20,926,972 61,755 1.19 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,247,389 4,346,518 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 545,196 704,406 Total liabilities 26,327,494 25,977,896 Stockholders’ equity 4,415,449 4,506,537 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,742,943 $ 30,484,433 Net interest rate spread 3 3.25 % 2.94 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,879,315 $ 6,053,289 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 239,455 3.54 % 215,226 3.21 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,949 ) (3,454 ) Net interest income 235,506 211,772 Accretion income on acquired loans 25,580 10,686 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 213,875 3.16 % $ 204,540 3.05 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 127.3 % 128.9 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue 1: Net interest income $ 235,506 $ 231,839 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 Non-interest income 19,597 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 Total net interest income and non-interest income 255,103 258,897 275,151 260,638 259,098 Non-interest expense 114,992 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 Pretax pre-provision net revenue 140,111 131,957 168,696 145,188 144,385 Adjustments: Accretion income (25,580 ) (23,745 ) (17,973 ) (19,497 ) (10,686 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 13,184 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) Net (gain) loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan — — (12,097 ) 280 — Net (gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — — — — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (46 ) — — — 744 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 — — — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 3,344 — — 5,133 — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 242 200 200 200 172 Adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue $ 122,942 $ 123,338 $ 131,944 $ 131,380 $ 126,203



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 2: Total assets $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) Tangible assets 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 Stockholders’ equity 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 Preferred stock (138,218 ) (138,011 ) (137,799 ) (137,581 ) (137,363 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 Common stock outstanding at period end 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.29 % 14.29 % 14.57 % 14.36 % 14.13 % Book value per common share $ 20.43 $ 21.06 $ 21.66 $ 22.13 $ 22.04 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.87 % 8.94 % 9.22 % 9.03 % 8.74 % Tangible book value per common share $ 11.92 $ 12.40 $ 12.90 $ 13.09 $ 12.83 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,415,449 $ 4,423,910 $ 4,489,167 $ 4,524,417 $ 4,506,537 Average preferred stock (138,348 ) (138,142 ) (137,850 ) (137,698 ) (137,579 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 Net income available to common 99,448 94,473 120,465 104,722 12,171 Net income, if annualized 403,317 378,930 477,932 415,473 48,951 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 16.00 % 15.13 % 18.56 % 15.94 % 1.90 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 429,492 421,651 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.04 % 16.83 % 16.27 % 16.57 % (0.49 )% The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 4: Average assets $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) Average tangible assets 28,986,437 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 Net income available to common 99,448 94,473 120,465 104,722 12,171 Net income, if annualized 403,317 378,930 477,932 415,473 48,951 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 0.17 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 429,492 421,651 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.51 % (0.04 )%



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5: Net interest income $ 235,506 $ 231,839 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 Non-interest income 19,597 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 Total revenue 255,103 258,897 275,151 260,638 259,098 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,949 3,834 3,586 3,463 3,454 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 13,184 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — — (12,097 ) 280 — Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets — — — — — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans (8,313 ) — — — — Depreciation of operating leases — — — — (3,492 ) Adjusted total revenue 263,923 263,259 259,758 264,457 250,648 Non-interest expense 114,992 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance (3,344 ) — — (5,133 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — (14,398 ) — — — Gain (loss) on extinguishment of borrowings 46 — — — (744 ) Depreciation of operating leases — — — — (3,492 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,826 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,200 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 106,868 107,757 101,670 105,532 106,277 Reported operating efficiency ratio 45.1 % 49.0 % 38.7 % 44.3 % 44.3 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.5 40.9 39.1 39.9 42.4 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 129,911 $ 120,457 $ 154,996 $ 134,603 $ 6,105 Income tax expense (benefit) 28,474 23,997 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) Net income (GAAP) 101,437 96,460 122,447 106,698 14,147 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 13,184 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — — (12,097 ) 280 — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans (8,313 ) — — — — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (46 ) — — — 744 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 — — — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 3,344 — — 5,133 — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 242 200 200 200 172 Total pre-tax adjustments 8,411 15,126 (18,779 ) 5,689 (7,496 ) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 138,322 135,583 136,217 140,292 (1,391 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 30,431 28,472 28,606 29,461 (243 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) 107,891 107,111 107,611 110,831 (1,148 ) Preferred stock dividend 1,989 1,987 1,982 1,976 1,976 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) Weighted average diluted shares 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.54 (0.02 )



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Pretax pre-provision net revenue is a financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income and eliminating provision for credit losses. We believe the use of pretax pre-provision net revenue provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generated earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.





