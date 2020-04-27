WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Monday, May 11, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.



Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: (877) 412-6083

International Dial-in Number: (702) 495-1202

Conference ID: 4948155

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

A telephone replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on May 11, 2020 through midnight on May 18, 2020.

The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

