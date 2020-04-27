MindManager has been recognized by TrustRadius in both the Diagramming and Project Management categories.

MindManager has been recognized by TrustRadius in both the Diagramming and Project Management categories.

MindManager has been recognized as a Top Rated Product by TrustRadius for the third consecutive year.

MindManager has been recognized as a Top Rated Product by TrustRadius for the third consecutive year.

OTTAWA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindManager , a visual work management and mind mapping tool, has been recognized as a Top Rated Product by TrustRadius for the third consecutive year. MindManager® has been honored in both the Diagramming and Project Management categories.



With a trScore of 9.2 out of 10 and over 196 verified reviews, MindManager is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Diagramming software and Project Management software categories.

“MindManager has earned both a Top Rated Diagramming award and a Top Rated Project Management award from TrustRadius based entirely on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers on TrustRadius frequently highlight MindManager’s intuitive and easy-to-use interface, collaborative visual work management tools, and features that allow project managers to document deliverables efficiently.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

Blair Young, Senior Director of Product, MindManager, says, “For three years running, MindManager has been recognized as a Top Rated product. Thanks to positive reviews and feedback, we’re thrilled to be awarded this year for both the Diagramming and Project Management categories. These wins are validating for our team and we believe they represent our commitment to delivering the right tools to our community of users.”

Hear from verified users on how much they value MindManager. Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review here .

About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

© 2020. Corel Corporation. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, CorelDRAW, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Lucy Screnci

lucy.screnci@corel.com

www.mindmanager.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e594dea2-52ec-4e39-b535-457331cb33a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6592ddfc-7fb4-403a-944c-01eb70a621f5