DUBLIN, Ga., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.0 million, or an earnings per share of $1.93, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The earnings represent a decrease of $559 thousand, or 12.17%, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $2.50 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. On a pretax basis, the company earned $5.1 million versus $3.3 million a year earlier, which represents a 54% increase. The increase in pretax net income was a result of balanced improvement in net interest income, higher non-interest income, and improved operational efficiency.



On April 23, 2020, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share payable on or about June 15th to all shareholders of record on June 1st, 2020. The company will evaluate future dividend strategies based on bank performance and overall economic conditions throughout the rest of 2020.

“In the first quarter, we experienced net interest income growth of $2.8 million, or 35%, as the margin increased 17 basis points,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “Our higher net interest income and improved operational efficiency led to very solid earnings on the quarter. While the quarter ended solid financially, management pivoted to focus significant resources in working through the current health and economic crisis. Focusing on our customers, employees, and communities physical and financial health will continue to be our strategic focus for the foreseeable future.”

As the crisis developed, the company executed pandemic policies and procedures that included remote working arrangements for some employees, shuttering lobbies, and continually cleaning surfaces throughout the bank’s physical locations. Customer usage of the bank’s digital banking services continue to grow as both the bank’s and customers’ standard operating procedures have changed. In helping borrowers, the bank agreed to payment deferrals on over 760 loans totaling approximately $207 million for 90 days to allow customers to preserve cash as they began to adjust to the COVID-19 financial stall. The bank also modified another 50 loans for 180 days of interest-only payments totaling approximately $23 million. These deferrals and modifications were granted to customers whose loans were performing and not adversely classified prior to the current crisis and represented approximately 30% of the bank’s total loan portfolio.

The bank participated in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Payment Protection Program (PPP), which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act enacted by Congress. The bank received approval on over 350 loans totaling over $72 million in the first round of funding. The bank’s weighted average fee income on PPP loans generated is estimated at 3.42%.

Total assets of the company were up $259 million, or 34%, from the end of the first quarter of 2019. The asset increase was a combination of the 2019 acquisition of FMB Equibanc, Inc. and organic growth in other markets. Total loans were up $155 million, or 26%, from March 31, 2019. The company’s loans-to-deposit ratio declined to 84.7% from 90.3% during the same period. Total shareholders’ equity of the company increased 33% to $114 million during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $48.65 as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 3.11%, or $1.47, since December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for quarter March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $10.7 million and $8.0 million, respectively, which represents an increase of $2.7 million, or 35%. The net interest margin for the said quarters was 4.59% and 4.42%, respectively. Non-interest income was up $410 thousand, or 51.7%, for the quarter versus the same quarter a year ago. Higher non-interest income was driven by a 34% increase in deposit account fees as well as a 130% increase in secondary mortgage fees that resulted from historically low mortgage rates. Better operational performance as well as management’s decision to curtail certain compensation incentives as a result of an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to improved overall efficiency. The company’s efficiency ratio improved during the first quarter to 53.26% from 59.79% for the same period a year ago.

The company provided provision for loan losses of $435 thousand in the first quarter, which was $60 thousand more than in the first quarter of 2019. As the bank has extended loans and business customers have received SBA PPP and other emergency funds, management believes it will take a couple of months to determine how much credit deterioration results from the COVID-19 pandemic. The lending team is actively engaging customers in all industries and assessing potential issues that may develop going forward. Management is taking proactive measures in stress testing certain segments of the company’s loan portfolio such as hospitality, restaurants, residential construction, and commercial retail real estate. As of the first quarter of 2020, the company’s reserves as a percentage of total loans were 1.32%. As market conditions develop, management expects higher reserves will be needed to absorb potential losses and plans to provide higher provisions in the second quarter and the remaining quarters of the year.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions, including conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Balance Sheet

March 31,



2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 52,915,891 $ 50,160,250 $ 2,755,641 5.49 % Federal funds sold 27,300,392 19,202,087 8,098,305 42.17 % Interest bearing time deposits in other banks 1,350,000 1,850,000 (500,000 ) (27.03 %) Securities available for sale, at fair value 139,307,643 70,495,389 68,812,254 97.61 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 4,743,041 5,578,390 (835,349 ) (14.97 %) Federal Home Loan Bank stock 842,900 1,057,200 (214,300 ) (20.27 %) Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $9,788,969 and $9,695,079 respectively 743,359,037 588,863,297 154,495,740 26.24 % Premises and equipment, net 16,096,382 9,592,348 6,504,034 67.80 % Goodwill 9,361,770 2,237,890 7,123,880 318.33 % Intangible assets, net 2,979,230 276,789 2,702,441 976.35 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 589,675 201,029 388,646 193.33 % Accrued interest receivable 2,889,890 2,358,511 531,379 22.53 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,341,379 7,078,363 6,263,016 88.48 % Other assets 7,352,653 4,106,172 3,246,481 79.06 % Total assets $ 1,022,429,883 $ 763,057,715 $ 259,372,168 33.99 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 194,485,444 $ 134,597,556 $ 59,887,888 44.49 % Interest-bearing 694,767,211 528,476,269 166,290,942 31.47 % 889,252,655 663,073,825 226,178,830 34.11 % Other borrowed funds 14,124,000 9,785,714 4,338,286 44.33 % Accrued interest payable 421,993 416,264 5,729 1.38 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,336,060 3,781,765 554,295 14.66 % Total liabilities 908,134,708 677,057,568 231,077,140 34.13 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,144,766 1,884,904 259,862 13.79 % Paid in capital surplus 39,292,064 24,327,596 14,964,468 61.51 % Less: treasury stock (1,564,569 ) (1,211,099 ) (353,470 ) 29.19 % Retained earnings 68,070,150 55,916,997 12,153,153 21.73 % Current year earnings 4,037,752 4,597,026 (559,274 ) (12.17 %) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,315,012 484,723 1,830,289 377.59 % Total shareholders' equity 114,295,175 86,000,147 28,295,028 32.90 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,022,429,883 $ 763,057,715 259,372,168 33.99 %

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Statement of Income

March 31,



2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 11,536,693 $ 9,029,837 $ 2,506,856 27.76 % Securities 877,946 529,099 348,847 65.93 % Federal funds sold 79,065 102,628 (23,563 ) (22.96 %) Interest-bearing deposits in banks 5,345 8,975 (3,630 ) (40.45 %) FHLB stock 12,599 16,199 (3,600 ) (22.22 %) Other interest and dividend income 196,621 229,613 (32,992 ) (14.37 %) Total interest income 12,708,269 9,916,351 2,791,918 28.15 % Interest expense: Deposits 1,839,673 1,901,844 $ (62,171 ) (3.27 %) Borrowed funds 158,799 58,733 100,066 170.37 % Federal funds purchased -- 29 (29 ) (100.00 %) Total interest expense 1,998,472 1,960,606 37,866 1.93 % Net interest income 10,709,797 7,955,745 2,754,052 34.62 % Provision for loan losses 435,000 375,000 60,000 16.00 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,274,797 7,580,745 2,694,052 35.54 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 604,173 449,700 154,473 34.35 % Other fees and commissions 502,401 298,437 203,964 68.34 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 92,995 43,225 49,770 115.14 % Other income 4,413 2,465 1,948 79.03 % Total noninterest income 1,203,982 793,827 410,155 51.67 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,713,931 3,396,652 317,279 9.34 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 627,425 442,189 185,236 41.89 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 5,072 61,136 (56,064 ) (91.70 %) Loss on sale of securities available for sale -- 19,848 (19,848 ) (100.00 %) Other operating 2,009,074 1,134,650 874,424 77.07 % Total noninterest expense 6,355,502 5,054,475 1,301,027 25.74 % Income before Taxes 5,123,277 3,320,097 1,803,180 54.31 % Income Taxes 1,085,525 (1,276,929 ) 2,362,454 (185.01 %) Net Income $ 4,037,752 $ 4,597,026 $ (559,274 ) (12.17 %) Earnings per Share $ 1.93 $ 2.50 $ (0.57 ) (22.80 %) TBV per Common Share $ 1.93 $ 2.50 $ (0.57 ) (22.80 %)

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES



Selected Financial Information