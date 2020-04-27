OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) announced today it will issue its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-Q report on Monday, May 11. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, May 12 at 9 a.m. Central.



Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 833-557-0547 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 7277907. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call’s conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors .

A copy of the Form 10-Q and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at chaparralenergy.com/investors , as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov .

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral has over 210,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. The Company is focused in the oil window of the Anadarko Basin in the heart of Oklahoma, where it has over 120,000 net acres. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .