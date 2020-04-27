Waterloo, Ontario, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Horizons, a community-based charitable organization supporting people with developmental disabilities across Ontario and Saskatchewan, is pleased that the Ontario government’s Action Plan for Vulnerable People will assist our organization with measures to ensure people with developmental disabilities are safe and supported within communities.

Ontarians with disabilities in residential settings, and those providing direct support, face heightened risks during this COVID-19 outbreak. These strong actions show that our government values the health and well-being of people with developmental disabilities and Direct Support Professionals – our heroic frontline staff.

The introduction of pandemic pay premiums for employees on the frontlines of COVID-19 support, including developmental services employees, priority testing and results for employees and people with disabilities, and limiting employee mobility between congregate care locations will strengthen our supports and truly save lives.

“Christian Horizons' sole focus during this pandemic crisis is the health and well-being of the people who use our services and our employees. As a large organization, we have mobilized our people quickly. Our employees have been fantastic as they respond during this crisis. I’m grateful for our government’s commitment to the vulnerable people of Ontario, their families, and the employees who support them.” Janet Noel-Annable, CEO

“I believe that our leaders – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford and Minister Todd Smith and our various mayors and Public Health leaders – are doing an amazing job. We are committed to continue to work with governments at all levels, sharing our expertise and helping address the issues facing families and people with developmental disabilities.” Eugene Versteeg, Senior Vice President

About Christian Horizons

Founded in 1965 as a non-profit, faith-based charitable organization, Christian Horizons serves people who experience disabilities in Canada, and in developing countries around the world through Christian Horizons Global. Over 3,500 employees support nearly 3,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families through residential and ancillary programs such as community participation supports, employment supports, and family camps. Christian Horizons has more than 200 residences as well as respite care and independent living locations in Ontario and is funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. In 2015, Christian Horizons began operating in Saskatchewan, funded by the Ministry of Social Services. Established in 1990, Christian Horizons Global works in partnership with local organizations to promote the inclusion and rights of people living in exceptional circumstances in six developing countries around the world. For more information: christian-horizons.org.

