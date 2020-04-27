SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40.  A quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on April 27, 2020 to be paid on May 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Summit State Bank (“Bank”) had net income of $2,415,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $1,425,000 in net income and $0.23 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2019.

Net income increased $990,000 or 69% the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $6,525,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5,547,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

“Summit spent the past three years implementing a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank’s balance sheet and earnings,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We saw the Bank’s performance successfully shift in this direction in the second half of 2019 and continue growing into the first quarter of 2020.”

“With the recent impact to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank is aware that making changes to our operations and how we support our customers is imperative,” said Reed. “We are headed into a new era and although we do not know how the market will react in the medium to longer term, the Bank is planning for change. We will remain flexible and support our customers as we respond to these changing economic conditions.”                

Non-interest income increased in the first quarter of 2020 to $1,929,000 compared to $493,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $871,000 in gain from called securities and $697,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $167,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2019.

Reed notes that “due to the decreasing rate environment, several investment bonds originally purchased at a discount were called in the first quarter of 2020.”

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to first quarter of 2019; loans were $601,400,000 in 2020 compared to $509,989,000 in 2019 and deposits were $574,006,000 in 2020 compared to $555,255,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.88% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, annualized return on average equity was 14.13% and the efficiency ratio was 58.31% during the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.92%, annualized return on average equity of 9.26% and efficiency ratio of 69.74%.

There was a $210,000 or 5% increase in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs.

Nonperforming assets were $472,000 or 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $736,000 or 0.12% at March 31, 2019. The nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had provision expense of $600,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2020 and was 1.19% at March 31, 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $722 million and total equity of $68 million at March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County. 

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay.  Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control.  Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated.  You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof.  The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except earnings per share data)
       
       
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
       
Interest income:   
 Interest and fees on loans$7,820 $6,452
 Interest on deposits with banks 44  101
 Interest on investment securities 369  590
 Dividends on FHLB stock 59  54
  Total interest income 8,292  7,197
Interest expense:   
 Deposits 1,445  1,471
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 322  179
  Total interest expense 1,767  1,650
  Net interest income before provision for loan losses 6,525  5,547
Provision for loan losses 600  100
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,925  5,447
Non-interest income:   
 Service charges on deposit accounts 214  190
 Rental income 87  90
 Net gain on loan sales 697  167
 Net securities gain 871  -
 Other income 60  46
  Total non-interest income 1,929  493
Non-interest expense:   
 Salaries and employee benefits 2,723  2,657
 Occupancy and equipment 383  423
 Other expenses 1,316  1,132
  Total non-interest expense 4,422  4,212
  Income before provision for income taxes 3,432  1,728
Provision for income taxes 1,017  303
  Net income$2,415 $1,425
       
Basic earnings per common share$0.40 $0.23
Diluted earnings per common share$0.40 $0.23
       
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070  6,067
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,074  6,073



        
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share data)
        
        
   March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019March 31, 2019
   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
ASSETS     
        
Cash and due from banks$36,493  $38,299 $18,628 
 Total cash and cash equivalents  36,493   38,299  18,628 
        
Investment securities:     
 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  -   7,998  7,993 
 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,690,     
 $53,591 and $71,610)  58,160   54,241  70,690 
 Total investment securities  58,160   62,239  78,683 
        
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,375, $6,769 and $6,139 601,400   576,548  509,989 
Bank premises and equipment, net 6,270   6,301  6,364 
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,342   3,342  3,085 
Goodwill  4,119   4,119  4,119 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 11,861   5,130  5,422 
        
 Total assets $721,645  $695,978 $626,290 
        
LIABILITIES AND     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
        
Deposits:      
 Demand - non interest-bearing$136,875  $129,084 $117,870 
 Demand - interest-bearing 66,412   69,383  62,140 
 Savings 27,459   28,359  26,503 
 Money market 123,341   128,377  112,553 
 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 47,682   76,564  86,073 
 Other time deposits 172,237   142,070  150,116 
 Total deposits  574,006   573,837  555,255 
        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 69,300   45,600  4,700 
Junior subordinated debt 5,865   5,862  - 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,273   3,335  2,970 
        
 Total liabilities  653,444   628,634  562,925 
        
Shareholders' equity     
 Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;     
 no shares issued and outstanding  -   -  - 
 Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued    
 and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975  36,981   36,981  36,974 
 Retained earnings  31,593   29,906  27,039 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (373)  457  (648)
        
 Total shareholders' equity  68,201   67,344  63,365 
        
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $721,645  $695,978 $626,290 
        



Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
     
  As of and for the
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:    
Net interest income $6,525  $5,547 
Provision for loan losses  600   100 
Non-interest income  1,929   493 
Non-interest expense  4,422   4,212 
Provision for income taxes  1,017   303 
Net income $2,415  $1,425 
     
Selected per Common Share Data:    
Basic earnings per common share $0.40  $0.23 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.40  $0.23 
Dividend per share $0.12  $0.12 
Book value per common share (2) $11.24  $10.44 
     
Selected Balance Sheet Data:     
Assets $721,645  $626,290 
Loans, net  601,400   509,989 
Deposits  574,006   555,255 
Average assets  688,842   627,931 
Average earning assets  673,731   616,014 
Average shareholders' equity  68,569   62,388 
Nonperforming loans  472   736 
Total nonperforming assets  472   736 
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)  2,061   2,472 
     
Selected Ratios:    
Return on average assets (1)  1.41%  0.92%
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)  14.13%  9.26%
Efficiency ratio (3)  58.31%  69.74%
Net interest margin (1)  3.88%  3.65%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.30%  10.70%
Tier 1 capital ratio  10.30%  10.70%
Total capital ratio  12.50%  11.80%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.30%  9.60%
Common dividend payout ratio (4)  30.14%  51.09%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets  9.95%  9.94%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.08%  0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.07%  0.12%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.21%  1.19%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  1562.90%  834.24%
 
(1) Annualized.    
(2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.
(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.
(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.

 