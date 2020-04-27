CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) announces that its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) will now be held at Total Energy’s head office located at Suite 800, 311 6th Ave SW and broadcast via live audio-only webcast. The date and time of the Meeting are unchanged.



Due to public health measures implemented to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta, shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting in person. Total Energy encourages all shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the Meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which are available on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca and under Total Energy’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Voting instructions and proxies must be received within the timeframes indicated on such forms to ensure they are counted at the Meeting.

Registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders still wishing to attend in person will be required to sign a confirmation letter at the Meeting that they have not travelled outside of Canada for a period of two weeks preceding the Meeting date and have no symptoms of illness. No guests will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person and the number of individuals in attendance at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with any government-mandate restrictions on gatherings applicable to the Meeting. Additional attendance restrictions may be added based on the changing nature of the public health advisories related to COVID-19 or otherwise as Total Energy may deem necessary in order to mitigate health and safety risks to our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event of any additional changes to the Meeting or restrictions on attendance, Total Energy will update its stakeholders by way of news release, which will also be made available on Total Energy’s website and under Total Energy’s profile on SEDAR.

The formal part of the Meeting will be broadcast live via audio-only webcast and can be accessed through Total Energy website at https://www.totalenergy.ca/webcasts. A recording of the webcast will remain available on Total Energy’s website following the Meeting. Total Energy will not be providing a corporate update at the Meeting, but encourages shareholders to view our latest Investor Presentation available on Total Energy’s website.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to oil and natural gas producers operating in North America, Australia and other international markets. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol “TOT”.

For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 698-8445 or by e-mail at: cdanyluk@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca .

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.