Entering Cycle with Strong Balance Sheet Position

NASHVILLE, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported first quarter net income of $1.3 million, pre-tax pre-provision income of $8.3 million, and increased its allowance for loan losses $7.5 million based on an initial assessment of the range of potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic to its loan portfolio. As a result, CapStar’s allowance for loan losses to total loans increased during the quarter from 0.89 percent to 1.39 percent at March 31, 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.07, compared to $0.25 from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, operating(1) earnings per share were $0.08.

“I am pleased with the quality and improvement in our first quarter pre-tax pre-provision earnings, given how challenging the industry’s outlook was for 2020,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and chief executive officer. “Mid-quarter, our attention quickly and unexpectedly pivoted to addressing the impacts of COVID-19. I could not be prouder of what our teammates have accomplished working together to support each other, clients, and communities. It is unimaginable that over the last forty-five days we mobilized 100% of our non-branch employees to work from home, served our clients solely through online banking and drive thru locations, and responded and processed approximately 1,700 applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

“Importantly, our leadership team proactively enacted well thought out pandemic procedures,” Schools continued. “Forward thinking in technology investments, liquidity planning, credit administration, and capital planning positions us well as we enter the current cycle. We believe in and are excited about our communities and look forward to continuing to be a leader as we all work together to navigate this environment. While we will face uncertain challenges in the near-term and loan losses are likely, we are cautiously optimistic with the initial assessment of our credit risk.”

Soundness

  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2019.
  • Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.26% at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2019.
  • The leverage ratio was 11.19% at March 31, 2020 compared to 10.97% at March 31, 2019.
  • The total risk based capital ratio was 13.64% at March 31, 2020 compared to 12.64% at March 31, 2019.                                             

Profitability

  • Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.50% compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019.
  • The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 61.78% compared to 65.01% for the same period in 2019.
  • Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 1.68% compared to 1.55% for the same period in 2019.
  • Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 0.30% compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2019.
  • Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 2.68% compared to 10.02% for the same period in 2019.

Growth

  • Average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9.3% to $1.74 billion, compared to $1.59 billion for the same period in 2019.
  • Average gross loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 fell 2.8% to $1.42 billion, compared to $1.46 billion for the same period in 2019.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 18.7% to $8.3 million, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9.6% to $12.66, compared to $11.55 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Dividend

As previously announced on April 22, 2020, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.07 billion, gross loans of $1.45 billion, total deposits of $1.76 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $275.8 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) and its financial outlook and business environment. These statements are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of our operations and future financial performance. Our operations and such performance involves risks and uncertainties, including but in no way limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to CapStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A Risk Factors.”  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2020  2019 
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees $19,738  $20,592 
Securities:        
Taxable  1,174   1,346 
Tax-exempt  321   377 
Federal funds sold     19 
Restricted equity securities  142   187 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions  363   446 
Total interest income  21,738   22,967 
Interest expense:        
Interest-bearing deposits  1,901   1,594 
Savings and money market accounts  1,551   1,718 
Time deposits  1,481   1,813 
Federal funds purchased     4 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     5 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  144   831 
Total interest expense  5,077   5,965 
Net interest income  16,661   17,002 
Provision for loan losses  7,553   886 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,108   16,116 
Noninterest income:        
Treasury management and other deposit service charges  775   798 
Net gain on sale of securities  27   12 
Tri-Net fees  599   641 
Mortgage banking income  2,253   1,385 
Wealth management fees  407   306 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  724   579 
Other noninterest income  1,089   1,014 
Total noninterest income  5,874   4,735 
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  8,002   8,432 
Data processing and software  1,864   1,474 
Professional fees  636   543 
Occupancy  820   883 
Equipment  751   852 
Regulatory fees  163   274 
Merger related expenses  290   594 
Amortization of intangibles  386   430 
Other operating  1,299   1,243 
Total noninterest expense  14,211   14,725 
Income before income taxes  771   6,126 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (575)  1,346 
Net income $1,346  $4,780 
Per share information:        
Basic net income per share of common stock $0.07  $0.27 
Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.07  $0.25 
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  18,392,913   17,783,239 
Diluted  18,443,725   18,830,933 

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  3/31/20  12/31/19  9/30/19  6/30/19  3/31/19 
Income Statement Data:                    
Net interest income $16,661  $16,581  $17,156  $17,008  $17,002 
Provision for loan losses  7,553      (125)     886 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  9,108   16,581   17,281   17,008   16,116 
Treasury management and other deposit service charges  775   736   788   813   798 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities  27   9      (121)  12 
Tri-Net fees  599   274   847   1,024   641 
Mortgage banking income  2,253   2,316   2,679   3,087   1,385 
Wealth management fees  407   407   379   334   306 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  724   928   754   991   579 
Other noninterest income  1,089   1,049   1,341   904   1,014 
Total noninterest income  5,874   5,719   6,788   7,032   4,735 
Salaries and employee benefits  8,002   9,318   9,229   8,563   8,432 
Data processing and software  1,864   1,835   1,790   1,862   1,474 
Professional fees  636   531   528   501   543 
Occupancy  820   795   858   809   883 
Equipment  751   834   1,012   1,026   852 
Regulatory fees  163   28   18   272   274 
Merger related expenses  290   163   187   1,711   594 
Amortization of intangibles  386   397   408   419   430 
Other operating  1,299   1,365   1,501   1,307   1,243 
Total noninterest expense  14,211   15,266   15,531   16,470   14,725 
Net income before income tax expense  771   7,034   8,538   7,570   6,126 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (575)  1,613   2,072   1,814   1,346 
Net income $1,346  $5,421  $6,466  $5,756  $4,780 
Weighted average shares - basic  18,392,913   18,350,994   17,741,778   17,663,992   17,783,239 
Weighted average shares - diluted  18,443,725   18,443,916   18,532,479   18,650,706   18,830,933 
Net income per share, basic $0.07  $0.30  $0.36  $0.33  $0.27 
Net income per share, diluted  0.07   0.29   0.35   0.31   0.25 
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):                    
Cash and cash equivalents $91,450  $101,269  $154,021  $156,085  $120,321 
Securities available-for-sale  219,213   213,129   203,500   194,957   233,691 
Securities held-to-maturity  3,306   3,313   3,319   3,721   3,727 
Loans held for sale  186,937   168,222   129,613   89,629   72,870 
Total loans  1,446,835   1,420,102   1,411,768   1,440,617   1,467,786 
Allowance for loan losses  (20,114)  (12,604)  (12,828)  (12,903)  (12,959)
Total assets  2,072,585   2,037,201   2,033,911   2,018,421   2,035,811 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  442,789   312,096   352,266   326,550   312,597 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,320,920   1,417,355   1,379,497   1,396,220   1,366,205 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  10,000   10,000   10,000   10,000   75,000 
Total liabilities  1,796,795   1,764,155   1,765,829   1,755,757   1,776,060 
Shareholders' equity $275,790  $273,046  $268,082  $262,664  $259,751 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  18,307,802   18,361,922   18,343,403   17,561,476   17,765,124 
Total shares of preferred stock outstanding           878,048   878,048 
Book value per share of common stock $15.06  $14.87  $14.61  $14.44  $14.11 
Tangible book value per share of common stock *  12.66   12.45   12.17   11.87   11.55 
Market value per share of common stock $9.89  $16.65  $16.58  $15.15  $14.44 
Capital ratios:                    
Total risk based capital  13.64%  13.45%  13.46%  13.29%  12.64%
Tier 1 risk based capital  12.51%  12.73%  12.71%  12.53%  11.90%
Common equity tier 1 capital  12.51%  12.73%  12.71%  12.01%  11.40%
Leverage  11.19%  11.37%  11.24%  11.01%  10.97%

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

   Five Quarter Comparison 
  3/31/20  12/31/19  9/30/19  6/30/19  3/31/19 
Average Balance Sheet Data:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $114,272  $115,100  $129,114  $93,523  $83,689 
Investment securities  226,537   225,265   211,460   228,283   251,631 
Loans held for sale  180,401   140,731   101,835   91,585   66,880 
Loans  1,421,256   1,431,027   1,445,755   1,469,210   1,461,696 
Assets  2,059,306   2,030,231   2,005,950   2,004,207   1,988,478 
Interest bearing deposits  1,411,666   1,388,496   1,370,988   1,364,211   1,299,205 
Deposits  1,735,635   1,711,021   1,704,873   1,678,240   1,588,317 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  20,989   22,391   12,174   42,088   117,278 
Liabilities  1,780,756   1,758,663   1,739,509   1,743,010   1,731,373 
Shareholders' equity  278,550   271,568   266,441   261,197   257,105 
Performance Ratios:                    
Annualized return on average assets  0.26%  1.06%  1.28%  1.15%  0.97%
Annualized return on average equity  1.94%  7.92%  9.63%  8.84%  7.54%
Net interest margin (1)  3.50%  3.49%  3.66%  3.68%  3.75%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets  1.15%  1.12%  1.34%  1.41%  0.97%
Efficiency ratio  63.06%  68.46%  64.87%  68.51%  67.74%
Loans by Type (at period end):                    
Commercial and industrial $447,311  $394,408  $382,816  $404,745  $419,941 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  166,652   172,456   169,370   173,316   170,558 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  378,170   387,443   407,378   421,496   403,443 
Construction and development  141,087   143,111   132,222   123,901   162,237 
Consumer real estate  248,243   256,097   254,736   255,043   248,943 
Consumer  27,739   28,426   29,059   26,704   26,241 
Other  37,633   38,161   36,187   35,412   36,423 
Asset Quality Data:                    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.39%  0.89%  0.91%  0.90%  0.88%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  550%  861%  754%  894%  757%
Nonaccrual loans $3,658  $1,464  $1,701  $1,443  $1,712 
Troubled debt restructurings  1,306   2,717   2,725   1,238   1,255 
Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing  399   38   551   302   - 
Total non-performing loans  3,658   1,464   1,701   1,443   1,712 
OREO and repossessed assets  147   1,044   914   914   1,038 
Total non-performing assets  3,805   2,508   2,615   2,357   2,750 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.25%  0.10%  0.12%  0.10%  0.12%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.18%  0.12%  0.13%  0.12%  0.14%
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO  0.26%  0.18%  0.19%  0.16%  0.19%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.01%  0.06%  (0.01)%  0.02%  0.01%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $43  $224  $(50) $56  $40 
Interest Rates and Yields:                    
Loans  5.10%  5.24%  5.48%  5.44%  5.49%
Securities (1)  3.04%  3.00%  3.14%  3.22%  3.20%
Total interest-earning assets (1)  4.56%  4.67%  4.95%  5.00%  5.06%
Deposits  1.14%  1.27%  1.38%  1.39%  1.31%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  2.77%  2.88%  4.12%  3.09%  2.85%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.43%  1.58%  1.74%  1.75%  1.71%
Other Information:                    
Full-time equivalent employees 288  289  290  290  289 

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1)  Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

   For the Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2020  2019 
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-Earning Assets                        
Loans (1) $1,421,256  $18,019   5.10% $1,461,696  $19,787   5.49%
Loans held for sale  180,401   1,719   3.83%  66,880   805   4.88%
Securities:                        
Taxable investment securities (2)  181,649   1,316   2.90%  195,191   1,533   3.14%
Investment securities exempt from
  federal income tax (3)		  44,888   321   3.62%  56,440   377   3.38%
Total securities  226,537   1,637   3.04%  251,631   1,910   3.20%
Cash balances in other banks  96,004   363   1.52%  66,335   446   2.73%
Funds sold  71      2.80%  2,079   19   3.73%
Total interest-earning assets  1,924,269   21,738   4.56%  1,848,621   22,967   5.06%
Noninterest-earning assets  135,037           139,857         
Total assets $2,059,306          $1,988,478         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $613,855   1,901   1.25% $434,151   1,594   1.49%
Savings and money market deposits  500,117   1,551   1.25%  489,989   1,718   1.42%
Time deposits  297,694   1,481   2.00%  375,065   1,813   1.96%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,411,666   4,933   1.41%  1,299,205   5,125   1.60%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  20,989   144   2.77%  119,301   840   2.85%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,432,655   5,077   1.43%  1,418,506   5,965   1.71%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  323,969           289,111         
Total funding sources  1,756,624           1,707,617         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  24,132           23,756         
Shareholders’ equity  278,550           257,105         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,059,306          $1,988,478         
Net interest spread (4)          3.14%          3.36%
Net interest income/margin (5)     $16,661   3.50%     $17,002   3.75%

                                               

  1. Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
  2. Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
  3. Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
  4. Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
  5. Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

  Three Months Ended 
  March
31, 2020		  December
31, 2019		  September
30, 2019		  June
30, 2019		  March
31, 2019		 
Operating net income:                    
Net income $1,346  $5,421  $6,466  $5,756  $4,780 
Add:  merger related expenses  290   163   187   1,711   594 
Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses  (76)  (43)  (49)  (447)  (155)
Operating net income $1,560  $5,541  $6,604  $7,020  $5,219 
                     
Operating diluted net income per
  share of common stock:		                    
Operating net income $1,560  $5,541  $6,604  $7,020  $5,219 
Weighted average shares - diluted  18,443,725   18,443,916   18,532,479   18,650,706   18,830,933 
Operating diluted net income
  per share of common stock		 $0.08  $0.30  $0.36  $0.38  $0.28 
                     
Operating annualized return on average assets:                    
Operating net income $1,560  $5,541  $6,604  $7,020  $5,219 
Average assets $2,059,306  $2,030,231  $2,005,950  $2,004,207  $1,988,478 
Operating annualized return on
  average assets		  0.30%  1.08%  1.31%  1.40%  1.06%
                     
Operating annualized return on
  average tangible equity:		                    
Average total shareholders' equity $278,550  $271,568  $266,441  $261,197  $257,105 
Less: average intangible assets  (44,253)  (44,646)  (45,050)  (45,456)  (45,890)
Average tangible equity  234,297   226,922   221,391   215,741   211,215 
Operating net income $1,560  $5,541  $6,604  $7,020  $5,219 
Operating annualized return on
  average tangible equity		  2.68%  9.69%  11.83%  13.05%  10.02%
                     
Operating efficiency ratio:                    
Total noninterest expense $14,211  $15,266  $15,531  $16,470  $14,725 
Less:  merger related expenses  (290)  (163)  (187)  (1,711)  (594)
Total operating noninterest expense  13,921   15,103   15,344   14,759   14,131 
Net interest income  16,661   16,581   17,156   17,008   17,002 
Total noninterest income  5,874   5,719   6,788   7,032   4,735 
Total revenues $22,535  $22,300  $23,944  $24,040  $21,737 
Operating efficiency ratio:  61.78%  67.73%  64.08%  61.39%  65.01%
                     
  March
31, 2020		  December
31, 2019		  September
30, 2019		  June
30, 2019		  March
31, 2019		 
Tangible Equity:                    
Total shareholders' equity $275,790  $273,046  $268,082  $262,664  $259,751 
Less: intangible assets  (44,008)  (44,393)  (44,790)  (45,199)  (45,618)
Tangible equity $231,782  $228,653  $223,292  $217,465  $214,133 
                     
Tangible Common Equity:                    
Tangible equity $231,782  $228,653  $223,292  $217,465  $214,133 
Less: preferred equity           (9,000)  (9,000)
Tangible common equity $231,782  $228,653  $223,292  $208,465  $205,133 
                     
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:                    
Tangible common equity $231,782  $228,653  $223,292  $208,465  $205,133 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  18,307,802   18,361,922   18,343,403   17,561,476   17,765,124 
Tangible book value per share of common stock $12.66  $12.45  $12.17  $11.87  $11.55 

 