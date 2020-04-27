Entering Cycle with Strong Balance Sheet Position



NASHVILLE, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported first quarter net income of $1.3 million, pre-tax pre-provision income of $8.3 million, and increased its allowance for loan losses $7.5 million based on an initial assessment of the range of potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic to its loan portfolio. As a result, CapStar’s allowance for loan losses to total loans increased during the quarter from 0.89 percent to 1.39 percent at March 31, 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.07, compared to $0.25 from a year ago. Excluding merger-related and other charges, operating(1) earnings per share were $0.08.

“I am pleased with the quality and improvement in our first quarter pre-tax pre-provision earnings, given how challenging the industry’s outlook was for 2020,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and chief executive officer. “Mid-quarter, our attention quickly and unexpectedly pivoted to addressing the impacts of COVID-19. I could not be prouder of what our teammates have accomplished working together to support each other, clients, and communities. It is unimaginable that over the last forty-five days we mobilized 100% of our non-branch employees to work from home, served our clients solely through online banking and drive thru locations, and responded and processed approximately 1,700 applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

“Importantly, our leadership team proactively enacted well thought out pandemic procedures,” Schools continued. “Forward thinking in technology investments, liquidity planning, credit administration, and capital planning positions us well as we enter the current cycle. We believe in and are excited about our communities and look forward to continuing to be a leader as we all work together to navigate this environment. While we will face uncertain challenges in the near-term and loan losses are likely, we are cautiously optimistic with the initial assessment of our credit risk.”

Soundness



Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2019.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.26% at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2019.

The leverage ratio was 11.19% at March 31, 2020 compared to 10.97% at March 31, 2019.

The total risk based capital ratio was 13.64% at March 31, 2020 compared to 12.64% at March 31, 2019.

Profitability



Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.50% compared to 3.75% for the same period in 2019.

The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 61.78% compared to 65.01% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 1.68% compared to 1.55% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 0.30% compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 2.68% compared to 10.02% for the same period in 2019.

Growth



Average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9.3% to $1.74 billion, compared to $1.59 billion for the same period in 2019.

Average gross loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 fell 2.8% to $1.42 billion, compared to $1.46 billion for the same period in 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 18.7% to $8.3 million, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9.6% to $12.66, compared to $11.55 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Dividend

As previously announced on April 22, 2020, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.07 billion, gross loans of $1.45 billion, total deposits of $1.76 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $275.8 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including statements about CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) and its financial outlook and business environment. These statements are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of our operations and future financial performance. Our operations and such performance involves risks and uncertainties, including but in no way limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to CapStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 19,738 $ 20,592 Securities: Taxable 1,174 1,346 Tax-exempt 321 377 Federal funds sold — 19 Restricted equity securities 142 187 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 363 446 Total interest income 21,738 22,967 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 1,901 1,594 Savings and money market accounts 1,551 1,718 Time deposits 1,481 1,813 Federal funds purchased — 4 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 144 831 Total interest expense 5,077 5,965 Net interest income 16,661 17,002 Provision for loan losses 7,553 886 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,108 16,116 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 775 798 Net gain on sale of securities 27 12 Tri-Net fees 599 641 Mortgage banking income 2,253 1,385 Wealth management fees 407 306 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 724 579 Other noninterest income 1,089 1,014 Total noninterest income 5,874 4,735 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,002 8,432 Data processing and software 1,864 1,474 Professional fees 636 543 Occupancy 820 883 Equipment 751 852 Regulatory fees 163 274 Merger related expenses 290 594 Amortization of intangibles 386 430 Other operating 1,299 1,243 Total noninterest expense 14,211 14,725 Income before income taxes 771 6,126 Income tax expense (benefit) (575 ) 1,346 Net income $ 1,346 $ 4,780 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.07 $ 0.27 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.07 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,392,913 17,783,239 Diluted 18,443,725 18,830,933

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.







CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 16,661 $ 16,581 $ 17,156 $ 17,008 $ 17,002 Provision for loan losses 7,553 — (125 ) — 886 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,108 16,581 17,281 17,008 16,116 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 775 736 788 813 798 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 27 9 — (121 ) 12 Tri-Net fees 599 274 847 1,024 641 Mortgage banking income 2,253 2,316 2,679 3,087 1,385 Wealth management fees 407 407 379 334 306 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 724 928 754 991 579 Other noninterest income 1,089 1,049 1,341 904 1,014 Total noninterest income 5,874 5,719 6,788 7,032 4,735 Salaries and employee benefits 8,002 9,318 9,229 8,563 8,432 Data processing and software 1,864 1,835 1,790 1,862 1,474 Professional fees 636 531 528 501 543 Occupancy 820 795 858 809 883 Equipment 751 834 1,012 1,026 852 Regulatory fees 163 28 18 272 274 Merger related expenses 290 163 187 1,711 594 Amortization of intangibles 386 397 408 419 430 Other operating 1,299 1,365 1,501 1,307 1,243 Total noninterest expense 14,211 15,266 15,531 16,470 14,725 Net income before income tax expense 771 7,034 8,538 7,570 6,126 Income tax expense (benefit) (575 ) 1,613 2,072 1,814 1,346 Net income $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 $ 5,756 $ 4,780 Weighted average shares - basic 18,392,913 18,350,994 17,741,778 17,663,992 17,783,239 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 18,650,706 18,830,933 Net income per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Net income per share, diluted 0.07 0.29 0.35 0.31 0.25 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,450 $ 101,269 $ 154,021 $ 156,085 $ 120,321 Securities available-for-sale 219,213 213,129 203,500 194,957 233,691 Securities held-to-maturity 3,306 3,313 3,319 3,721 3,727 Loans held for sale 186,937 168,222 129,613 89,629 72,870 Total loans 1,446,835 1,420,102 1,411,768 1,440,617 1,467,786 Allowance for loan losses (20,114 ) (12,604 ) (12,828 ) (12,903 ) (12,959 ) Total assets 2,072,585 2,037,201 2,033,911 2,018,421 2,035,811 Non-interest-bearing deposits 442,789 312,096 352,266 326,550 312,597 Interest-bearing deposits 1,320,920 1,417,355 1,379,497 1,396,220 1,366,205 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 75,000 Total liabilities 1,796,795 1,764,155 1,765,829 1,755,757 1,776,060 Shareholders' equity $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 $ 262,664 $ 259,751 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 17,561,476 17,765,124 Total shares of preferred stock outstanding — — — 878,048 878,048 Book value per share of common stock $ 15.06 $ 14.87 $ 14.61 $ 14.44 $ 14.11 Tangible book value per share of common stock * 12.66 12.45 12.17 11.87 11.55 Market value per share of common stock $ 9.89 $ 16.65 $ 16.58 $ 15.15 $ 14.44 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 13.64 % 13.45 % 13.46 % 13.29 % 12.64 % Tier 1 risk based capital 12.51 % 12.73 % 12.71 % 12.53 % 11.90 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.51 % 12.73 % 12.71 % 12.01 % 11.40 % Leverage 11.19 % 11.37 % 11.24 % 11.01 % 10.97 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,272 $ 115,100 $ 129,114 $ 93,523 $ 83,689 Investment securities 226,537 225,265 211,460 228,283 251,631 Loans held for sale 180,401 140,731 101,835 91,585 66,880 Loans 1,421,256 1,431,027 1,445,755 1,469,210 1,461,696 Assets 2,059,306 2,030,231 2,005,950 2,004,207 1,988,478 Interest bearing deposits 1,411,666 1,388,496 1,370,988 1,364,211 1,299,205 Deposits 1,735,635 1,711,021 1,704,873 1,678,240 1,588,317 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 20,989 22,391 12,174 42,088 117,278 Liabilities 1,780,756 1,758,663 1,739,509 1,743,010 1,731,373 Shareholders' equity 278,550 271,568 266,441 261,197 257,105 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 0.26 % 1.06 % 1.28 % 1.15 % 0.97 % Annualized return on average equity 1.94 % 7.92 % 9.63 % 8.84 % 7.54 % Net interest margin (1) 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.66 % 3.68 % 3.75 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 0.97 % Efficiency ratio 63.06 % 68.46 % 64.87 % 68.51 % 67.74 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 447,311 $ 394,408 $ 382,816 $ 404,745 $ 419,941 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 166,652 172,456 169,370 173,316 170,558 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 378,170 387,443 407,378 421,496 403,443 Construction and development 141,087 143,111 132,222 123,901 162,237 Consumer real estate 248,243 256,097 254,736 255,043 248,943 Consumer 27,739 28,426 29,059 26,704 26,241 Other 37,633 38,161 36,187 35,412 36,423 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.39 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 550 % 861 % 754 % 894 % 757 % Nonaccrual loans $ 3,658 $ 1,464 $ 1,701 $ 1,443 $ 1,712 Troubled debt restructurings 1,306 2,717 2,725 1,238 1,255 Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing 399 38 551 302 - Total non-performing loans 3,658 1,464 1,701 1,443 1,712 OREO and repossessed assets 147 1,044 914 914 1,038 Total non-performing assets 3,805 2,508 2,615 2,357 2,750 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.06 % (0.01 )% 0.02 % 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 43 $ 224 $ (50 ) $ 56 $ 40 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 5.10 % 5.24 % 5.48 % 5.44 % 5.49 % Securities (1) 3.04 % 3.00 % 3.14 % 3.22 % 3.20 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 4.56 % 4.67 % 4.95 % 5.00 % 5.06 % Deposits 1.14 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.31 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 2.77 % 2.88 % 4.12 % 3.09 % 2.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.74 % 1.75 % 1.71 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 288 289 290 290 289

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,421,256 $ 18,019 5.10 % $ 1,461,696 $ 19,787 5.49 % Loans held for sale 180,401 1,719 3.83 % 66,880 805 4.88 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 181,649 1,316 2.90 % 195,191 1,533 3.14 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 44,888 321 3.62 % 56,440 377 3.38 % Total securities 226,537 1,637 3.04 % 251,631 1,910 3.20 % Cash balances in other banks 96,004 363 1.52 % 66,335 446 2.73 % Funds sold 71 — 2.80 % 2,079 19 3.73 % Total interest-earning assets 1,924,269 21,738 4.56 % 1,848,621 22,967 5.06 % Noninterest-earning assets 135,037 139,857 Total assets $ 2,059,306 $ 1,988,478 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 613,855 1,901 1.25 % $ 434,151 1,594 1.49 % Savings and money market deposits 500,117 1,551 1.25 % 489,989 1,718 1.42 % Time deposits 297,694 1,481 2.00 % 375,065 1,813 1.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,411,666 4,933 1.41 % 1,299,205 5,125 1.60 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 20,989 144 2.77 % 119,301 840 2.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,432,655 5,077 1.43 % 1,418,506 5,965 1.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 323,969 289,111 Total funding sources 1,756,624 1,707,617 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 24,132 23,756 Shareholders’ equity 278,550 257,105 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,059,306 $ 1,988,478 Net interest spread (4) 3.14 % 3.36 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 16,661 3.50 % $ 17,002 3.75 %







Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities. Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended March

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 September

30, 2019 June

30, 2019 March

31, 2019 Operating net income: Net income $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 $ 5,756 $ 4,780 Add: merger related expenses 290 163 187 1,711 594 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (76 ) (43 ) (49 ) (447 ) (155 ) Operating net income $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 18,650,706 18,830,933 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.28 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 Average assets $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 $ 2,005,950 $ 2,004,207 $ 1,988,478 Operating annualized return on

average assets 0.30 % 1.08 % 1.31 % 1.40 % 1.06 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 278,550 $ 271,568 $ 266,441 $ 261,197 $ 257,105 Less: average intangible assets (44,253 ) (44,646 ) (45,050 ) (45,456 ) (45,890 ) Average tangible equity 234,297 226,922 221,391 215,741 211,215 Operating net income $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 2.68 % 9.69 % 11.83 % 13.05 % 10.02 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 14,211 $ 15,266 $ 15,531 $ 16,470 $ 14,725 Less: merger related expenses (290 ) (163 ) (187 ) (1,711 ) (594 ) Total operating noninterest expense 13,921 15,103 15,344 14,759 14,131 Net interest income 16,661 16,581 17,156 17,008 17,002 Total noninterest income 5,874 5,719 6,788 7,032 4,735 Total revenues $ 22,535 $ 22,300 $ 23,944 $ 24,040 $ 21,737 Operating efficiency ratio: 61.78 % 67.73 % 64.08 % 61.39 % 65.01 % March

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 September

30, 2019 June

30, 2019 March

31, 2019 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 $ 262,664 $ 259,751 Less: intangible assets (44,008 ) (44,393 ) (44,790 ) (45,199 ) (45,618 ) Tangible equity $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 217,465 $ 214,133 Tangible Common Equity: Tangible equity $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 217,465 $ 214,133 Less: preferred equity — — — (9,000 ) (9,000 ) Tangible common equity $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 208,465 $ 205,133 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 208,465 $ 205,133 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 17,561,476 17,765,124 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 12.66 $ 12.45 $ 12.17 $ 11.87 $ 11.55



