EDMONTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today filed its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
“Beginning in early March, EPCOR’s people mobilized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through every business unit and across all regions,” said Stuart Lee, EPCOR President & CEO. “We are in the critical infrastructure business, and we will be called on to be there for our communities at every stage of this public health emergency. We have implemented comprehensive measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors and customers, and we continue to deliver essential services, whether it’s from our homes, our facilities, or in the field.”
“First quarter net income of $50 million was in-line with expectations, with solid results across most of our business segments,” continued Mr. Lee. “While we are expecting financial headwinds for the remainder of 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the Company is in a strong financial and operational position.”
Highlights of EPCOR’s financial performance are as follows:
EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.
