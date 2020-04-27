TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Today, our thoughts are with all workers who have been killed on the job, or who have died as a result of work-related injuries or disease. May their memories inspire us to improve health and safety, so that no workers perish and that no family has to endure the pain of losing a loved one at work,” said Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

“April 28th is a nationally-recognized day to mourn the victims of workplace tragedies, which are all completely preventable,” stressed Dillon. “Sadly, workers continue to be intimidated when they should give voice to their concerns on safety, and that needs to change now. The Building Trades will continue to advocate for real prevention so that workers are empowered and encouraged to speak out when they identify a legitimate risk in the workplace, without facing repercussions.”

Ontario’s construction industry accounts for 7% of the province’s economy, yet close to one third of all workers killed at work, are construction workers. “Together with employers and government, we need to strive to improve workplace safety so that no workers are injured or killed while at work,” said Dillon. “This can be achieved through mandatory training, the establishment of proactive Joint Health and Safety Committees (JHSCs), employers encouraging workers to raise legitimate health and safety concerns, and the implementation of tougher enforcement measures.”

“It’s regrettable that it takes an injury, death or a pandemic to have society understand the value of worker safety,” observed Dillon, adding that “the current COVID-19 crisis has made Ontarians more aware and hopefully more appreciative of the role of organized labour in advancing the safety, health, and well-being of workers,” he concluded.

