WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced that its second-quarter earnings conference call and webcast will now take place on Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in or webcast information.

Conference Call Webcast

Ashland plans to issue its second-quarter earnings release at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on May 5, 2020. The live webcast with securities analysts, which will include an executive summary and detailed remarks, will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. At the same time, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com .

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and

Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at http://investor.ashland.com , along with supporting materials. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

