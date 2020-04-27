New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028464/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ESD protection devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics and growing semiconductor industry in China. In addition, the growing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ESD protection devices market analysis includes application segment, material segment, and geographic landscapes



The ESD protection devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunication

• Power infrastructure

• Automotive electronics

• Others



By Material

• Ceramic

• Silicon



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the augmented demand for automotive electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the ESD protection devices market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ESD protection devices market covers the following areas:

• ESD protection devices market sizing

• ESD protection devices market forecast

• ESD protection devices market industry analysis





