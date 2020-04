TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (“Cryptologic” or the “Company”) (CSE:CRY) announced today that due to constraints imposed on its auditor by the COVID-19 pandemic, it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings as a result of COVID-19, published by Canadian securities regulators on March 23, 2020. This blanket relief provides the Company with a 45-day extension in respect of the filing of its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”). Cryptologic expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 11, 2020.



The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and such policy reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company also confirms that since the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases.

For information or interview please contact:

Jordan Greenberg Chief Financial Officer (647) 715-3707

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp. is currently a cryptocurrency mining company that is focused on divesting its crypto mining assets and exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of cryptocurrency mining.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release, including statements with respect to the expected timelines for filing the Annual Filings, contain forward-looking information which can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “desires”, “will”, “should”, “projects”, “estimates”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, or any negative such as “does not believe” or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management’s control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.