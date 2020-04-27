Gaithersburg, MD, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) will conduct its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and corporate update conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

The Company will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results prior to the call. During the call, management will cover a number of topics, including the following:

Analysis of the Q1 Fiscal 2020 results;

Details covering the expansion plan for the new Verus Cares division; and

Growth initiatives across all product lines for the remainder of 2020

To listen to the live conference call, parties should connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call as follows:

Dial-in number: (877) 589-7304

Please note there is no access code required to join the call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.verusfoods.com . To access the live webcast, please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

About Verus International

Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S. and the Middle East; and medical protective supplies on a global basis. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com , and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods and the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts