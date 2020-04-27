New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Perforated Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799114/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$711.5 Million by the year 2025, Polyethylene (PE) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyethylene (PE) will reach a market size of US$36.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$107.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro-Perforated Films Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
North America Leads Market Growth
Asia Pacific to Witness Accelerated Growth Rate
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Soaring Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages Fuels
Significant Market Growth
Robust Growth in Food Packaging Market Driven by Changing
Consumer Preferences Indicates Major Growth Potential: Global
Food Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2023
Rise in Global Consumption of Fresh Food Strengthens Demand
Led by Asia Pacific, Increased Consumer Spending on Fruits and
Vegetables Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Consumer
Spending (In US$ Billion) on Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2030
Emergence of New Retail Formats Creates Lucrative Growth
Opportunities
Growing Middle Class in Developing Countries Support
Modernization in Retailing: Global Middle Class Population &
Spending (In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025,
2030
Innovations in Perforation Equipment Fundamental to Market
Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Micro-Perforated Films Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Micro-Perforated Films Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Polyethylene (PE) (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Polypropylene (PP) (Material) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Ready-To-Eat Food (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Ready-To-Eat Food (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Ready-To-Eat Food (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Micro-Perforated Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the United States in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 29: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Micro-Perforated Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 35: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Micro-Perforated Films Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Micro-Perforated Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 41: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Patterns in Japan in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Micro-Perforated Films Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 47: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Micro-Perforated Films in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Micro-Perforated Films Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Micro-Perforated Films Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Micro-Perforated Films Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Europe : Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: European Micro-Perforated Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Micro-Perforated Films Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 62: French Micro-Perforated Films Market: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: French Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Micro-Perforated Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: German Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 68: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: German Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Micro-Perforated Films Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 74: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Micro-Perforated Films in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Micro-Perforated Films Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Micro-Perforated Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 80: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Micro-Perforated Films Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Micro-Perforated Films Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Micro-Perforated Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Russia in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Micro-Perforated Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 98: Rest of Europe Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 99: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Micro-Perforated Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Micro-Perforated Films Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Micro-Perforated Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australian Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 113: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Micro-Perforated Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 119: Micro-Perforated Films Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Micro-Perforated Films Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Micro-Perforated Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Micro-Perforated Films Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Micro-Perforated Films Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 126: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Micro-Perforated Films Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 131: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Micro-Perforated Films in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Micro-Perforated Films Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Micro-Perforated Films Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 137: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Micro-Perforated Films Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 140: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Micro-Perforated Films in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Micro-Perforated Films Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 146: Argentinean Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Micro-Perforated Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Micro-Perforated Films Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Micro-Perforated Films Market: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Micro-Perforated Films Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Mexican Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 158: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Micro-Perforated Films Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 164: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Micro-Perforated Films Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Micro-Perforated Films Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 168: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 173: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Micro-Perforated Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 179: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Patterns in Iran in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Iranian Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Micro-Perforated Films Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 185: Israeli Micro-Perforated Films Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 186: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Israel: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Israeli Micro-Perforated Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro-Perforated Films Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 191: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Micro-Perforated Films in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Micro-Perforated Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Micro-Perforated Films Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Micro-Perforated Films Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Micro-Perforated Films Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Rest of Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025
Table 203: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Rest of Middle
East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market
Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Micro-Perforated Films Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: Micro-Perforated Films Market in Africa in US$
Thousand by Material: 2018-2025
Table 209: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Thousand by Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: African Micro-Perforated Films Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Micro-Perforated Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Micro-Perforated Films Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: Micro-Perforated Films Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A-ROO COMPANY LLC.
AERA SA
AMCOR
AMERPLAST
BOLLORE INC.
COVERIS HOLDINGS SA
DARNEL INC.
ERVISA (EXTRUSIÓN DE RESINAS VINÍLICAS, S.A.)
HELION INDUSTRIES
LASERSHARP FLEXPAK SERVICES
MULTIVAC SEPP HAGGENMÜLLER GMBH & CO. KG
MONDI PLC
NG PLASTICS LIMITED
NORDFOLIEN GMBH
NOW PLASTICS
PATHWAY SOLUTIONS
PIONEER HYGIENE PRODUCTS
SATYAM INDUSTRIES.
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
SPECIALTY POLYFILMS PVT.
TCL PACKAGING
UFLEX
ULTRAPERF TECHNOLOGIES INC.
3M COMPANY
CHARTER NEX FILMS, INC.
COVERIS MANAGEMENT GMBH
EMCO INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS, INC.
FOUR STAR PLASTICS
GRAFIX PLASTICS
HELION (XIAMEN) PACKAGING
HEXIS S.A.
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP, INC.
KM PACKAGING SERVICES LTD.
LC PACKAGING INTERNATIONAL BV
MBK TAPE SOLUTIONS
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.
POLYBAGS LIMITED
ROFIN-SINAR LASER GMBH
KP HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
