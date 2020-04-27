New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799112/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Grid Connected will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$85.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grid Connected will reach a market size of US$152.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$381.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Exelon Corporation

General Electric Company

Green Energy Corp.

NRG Energy, Inc.

Pareto Energy

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799112/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS): A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Adoption of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS)

Innovations & Advancements





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Grid Connected (Grid Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Grid Connected (Grid Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Remote or Islanded (Grid Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Remote or Islanded (Grid Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Engineering & Design (Service) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Engineering & Design (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Software as a Service (Service) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Software as a Service (Service) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Monitoring & Control (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Monitoring & Control (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Operation & Maintenance (Service) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Operation & Maintenance (Service) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grid Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 16: United States Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: United States Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grid Type for 2019 and

2025

Table 21: Canadian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 22: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Microgrid as a Service (MaaS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grid

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Market for Microgrid as a Service (MaaS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market by Grid

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in France by

Grid Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market by Grid

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Microgrid as a Service

(MaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Grid Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Microgrid as a Service

(MaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Breakdown by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Grid Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Analysis by Grid Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grid Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grid Type for

2019 and 2025

Table 63: Rest of World Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service:

2018 to 2025

Table 64: Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EXELON CORPORATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GREEN ENERGY

NRG ENERGY

PARETO ENERGY

SIEMENS AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001