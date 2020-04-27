New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799102/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$206.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$248.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine will reach a market size of US$268.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$921.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Leading Players in the Global Micro Combined Heat & Power
(Micro CHP) Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Market
Revenues by Company
Introduction to Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Cogeneration
Status of Micro-CHP in Energy Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency Accelerates Demand
for Micro -CHP Systems
Grid-Independent CHP Systems Garner Traction
Demand Picks up for Flexible Micro-CHP Systems
State Incentives for CHP Systems Back Demand
Turnaround in Natural Gas Prices and Cost Savings Catalyze the
Demand for Micro-CHP Systems
Comparison of Energy Costs by Fuel Type
Rise in Acceptance of Small Packaged Modular Systems
Focus on Connectivity on Rise
Growing Emphasis on Emission Control to Drive Demand for Micro
-CHPs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Engine (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Engine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Fuel Cell (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Fuel Cell (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Internal Combustion Engine (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Internal Combustion Engine (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Rankine Cycle Engine (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Rankine Cycle Engine (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Stirling Engine (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Stirling Engine (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: PEMFC (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: PEMFC (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: SOFC (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: SOFC (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Overview
High Costs Discourage CHP in Planned Microgrid Projects
CHPs Gain Increasing Adoption in American Educational Institutes
Penetration of Micro CHP in the Residential Sector
Market Analytics
Microgrid by Technology
Table 21: United States Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 24: United States Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Micro-CHP Gains Recognition as one of the Key Technologies to
Improve Energy Efficiency
Table 27: Canadian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 29: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Canadian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Market for Micro Combined Heat and Power
(Micro CHP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Micro
Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Micro
Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 42: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Micro Combined Heat and Power
(Micro CHP) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Micro-CHP Prospects in Europe?s Energy Sector
Adoption of Micro-CHP in the Residential Sector
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 46: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 48: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Table 51: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 52: European Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 53: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: French Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: French Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 56: French Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: French Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
GERMANY
CHP Act Boosts Installation of New CHP Plants
Table 59: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: German Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: German Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: German Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Micro-CHP market in Italy by Building Sector - 2018
Percentage Installation of Micro-CHP in Hotels in Italy by
Region: 2018
Table 65: Italian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: Italian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 68: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and
2025
Table 69: Italian Demand for Micro Combined Heat and Power
(Micro CHP) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Italian Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Micro Combined Heat and
Power (Micro CHP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Micro
Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019
VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2019 and 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application
for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 90: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 91: Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro CHP) Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of World Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro
CHP) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BDR THERMEA GROUP B.V.
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
QNERGY
SOLID POWER
VAILLANT GROUP
YANMAR
V. CURATED RESEARCH
