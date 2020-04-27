New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799074/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnosis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$73.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnosis will reach a market size of US$160.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$269.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Introduction
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Adoption of IoT in Healthcare: Market Challenges and
Drivers
Adoption of IoT in Healthcare by Segment (2018)
Medical Devices with Highest Penetration of IoT
Rise in Use of Mobile Devices to Drive Patient Experience
Sensor Advancements in Medicine
Use of Wearable Potentiometric Sensors for Medical Applications
Evolution of TeleHealth and Potential Growth Opportunities
Rise in Use of Mobile Devices to Drive Patient Experience
Advancements in Medical Electronics Technologies
Research Underway on Medical Implants Powered by Radio Waves
Wireless Deployments Aid in Improving Performance of Healthcare
Organizations
Use of Artificial Intelligence for Efficient Diagnosis
Developments in the Wearables Sector
Healthcare Industry Witnesses Increased Adoption of Robotics
Surgery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Organizations Embrace Technology to Address Federal Requirements
IV. COMPETITION
ANALOG DEVICES
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
FAIRCHILD SEMICONDUCTOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
MAXIM INTEGRATED
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SIEMENS AG
TEKSCAN
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
