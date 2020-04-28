NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of an up to C$2,793,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on April 8, 2020 and subsequently increased April 24,2020. Under the first tranche the Company has issued an aggregate of 12,638,283 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.19 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$2,401,274.

Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") at an exercise price of C$0.40 per Warrant until April 27, 2024, subject to the Company's right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants upon thirty (30) business days' notice in the event the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") (or such other stock exchange on which the common shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above C$0.80 per share for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days.

Directors and management of the Company acquired an aggregate of 2,061,780 Units in the Offering for aggregate proceeds of approximately $391,738, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder’s fee of C$75,947.37 in Units, for a total of 399,723 units to Haywood Securities Inc. on the same terms as Units of the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring August 28, 2020, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used as outlined in accordance with press releases dated April 8, 2020 and April 24, 2020. Approximately C$600,000 of the additional net proceeds from the increased portion of the Offering will be used to repay certain promissory notes issued to insiders and arm’s length parties of the Company. Such insiders and arm's length parties will purchase Units pursuant to the Offering for an aggregate amount more than or equal to the amount repaid to the insider or arm’s length party. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the increased portion of the Offering for working capital or other general project and corporate purposes. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as disclosed, the actual allocation of net proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

The Company will provide an update regarding the closing of the second tranche of the Offering when available.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc ., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

For further information, please contact: Plateau Energy Metals Inc. Alex Holmes, CEO & Director Facebook: www.facebook.com/pluenergy/ +1-416-628-9600 Twitter: www.twitter.com/pluenergy/ IR@PlateauEnergyMetals.com Website: www.PlateauEnergyMetals.com

