1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, LTE Advanced will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$352.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$585.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LTE Advanced will reach a market size of US$612.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increasing Number of Installed Antennas on a Radio to Enhance
Throughput and Spectrum Efficiency Drives Demand for Massive
MIMO Market
5G Technology to Witness Fastest Growth Due to Benefits such as
Cost efficiency, Time to Market, and Network Performance
Global 5G and Massive MIMO Radio Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Competition
Global Massive MIMO Market for the year 2019: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players
Global Competitor Market Shares
Massive MIMO Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data
Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth
Global Internet Penetration Rate by Region for the year 2019
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2016, 2018,
2020 and 2022
Breakdown of Network Latency by Network in Milliseconds
Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market
for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator
Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link
Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology
Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range
Applications such as Multibeam Satellites Continues to
Increase
Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand
for Massive MIMO
Product Overview
Massive MIMO: Definition
Benefits and Challenges of Massive MIO
Role of Massive MIMO in LTE Advanced Pro Technology
An Insight on Massive MIMO Technology with 5G
Massive MIMO and LTE Advanced Technology
Massive MIMO TDD Systems
Massive MIMO FDD Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Massive MIMO Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Massive MIMO Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: LTE Advanced (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: LTE Advanced (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 5G (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 5G (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: TDD (Spectrum) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: TDD (Spectrum) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: FDD (Spectrum) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: FDD (Spectrum) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Spectrums (Spectrum) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Spectrums (Spectrum) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Massive MIMO Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Massive MIMO Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 16: United States Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Massive MIMO Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Massive MIMO Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Canadian Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Canadian Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Massive MIMO Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Massive MIMO
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Massive MIMO Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Market for Massive MIMO: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 28: Massive MIMO Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Massive MIMO Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Spectrum for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Massive MIMO Market by Spectrum: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Massive MIMO Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Massive MIMO Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Massive MIMO Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Massive MIMO Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Massive MIMO Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: European Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: French Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Massive MIMO Market in France by Spectrum: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: French Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: German Massive MIMO Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 42: German Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Massive MIMO Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 46: Massive MIMO Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Massive MIMO Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Spectrum for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Massive MIMO Market by Spectrum: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Massive
MIMO Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Massive MIMO Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Massive MIMO: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: Massive MIMO Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Massive MIMO Market in Asia-Pacific by Spectrum:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by
Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Massive MIMO Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of World Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Massive MIMO Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Massive MIMO Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CHINA UNICOM
COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS
COMMSCOPE
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
ERICSSON AB
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
KATHREIN SE
NOKIA CORPORATION
RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SINGTEL OPTUS PTY.
SMARTONE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
SPRINT CORPORATION
T-MOBILE USA
TELEFÓNICA SA
TELSTRA CORPORATION
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
