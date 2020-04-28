New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive MIMO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799059/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, LTE Advanced will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$352.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$585.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LTE Advanced will reach a market size of US$612.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China Mobile Ltd.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

CommScope, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kathrein SE

Nokia Corporation

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Singtel Optus Pty., Ltd.

SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited

Sprint Corporation

Telefonica SA

Telstra Corporation Ltd.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Increasing Number of Installed Antennas on a Radio to Enhance

Throughput and Spectrum Efficiency Drives Demand for Massive

MIMO Market

5G Technology to Witness Fastest Growth Due to Benefits such as

Cost efficiency, Time to Market, and Network Performance

Global 5G and Massive MIMO Radio Shipments in Million Units for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Competition

Global Massive MIMO Market for the year 2019: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Massive MIMO Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Need for High Speed Internet and Growth in Data

Volumes on Portable Devices Favor Massive MIMO Market Growth

Global Internet Penetration Rate by Region for the year 2019

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2016, 2018,

2020 and 2022

Breakdown of Network Latency by Network in Milliseconds

Massive MIMO Finds Immense Use in Mobile Communications Market

for Software Implementation: A Growth Indicator

Global Wireless Data Communication Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Attributes such as High Signal to Noise Ratio and Link

Reliability Make Massive MIMO a Preferred Technology

Usage of Massive MIMO in High Throughput and Long Range

Applications such as Multibeam Satellites Continues to

Increase

Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models Drives Rapid Demand

for Massive MIMO

Product Overview

Massive MIMO: Definition

Benefits and Challenges of Massive MIO

Role of Massive MIMO in LTE Advanced Pro Technology

An Insight on Massive MIMO Technology with 5G

Massive MIMO and LTE Advanced Technology

Massive MIMO TDD Systems

Massive MIMO FDD Systems





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Massive MIMO Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Massive MIMO Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: LTE Advanced (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: LTE Advanced (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: LTE Advanced Pro (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 5G (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 5G (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: TDD (Spectrum) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: TDD (Spectrum) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: FDD (Spectrum) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: FDD (Spectrum) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Spectrums (Spectrum) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Spectrums (Spectrum) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Massive MIMO Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: Massive MIMO Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 16: United States Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Massive MIMO Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Massive MIMO Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: Canadian Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Canadian Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Massive MIMO Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Massive MIMO

Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Massive MIMO Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Market for Massive MIMO: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: Massive MIMO Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Massive MIMO Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Spectrum for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Massive MIMO Market by Spectrum: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Massive MIMO Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Massive MIMO Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Massive MIMO Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Massive MIMO Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Massive MIMO Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: European Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: French Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Massive MIMO Market in France by Spectrum: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: German Massive MIMO Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 42: German Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Massive MIMO Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: German Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Massive MIMO Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Massive MIMO Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Massive MIMO Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Spectrum for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Massive MIMO Market by Spectrum: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Massive

MIMO Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Massive MIMO Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Massive MIMO: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Spectrum for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Massive MIMO Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Massive MIMO Market in Asia-Pacific by Spectrum:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Massive MIMO Market Share Analysis by

Spectrum: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Massive MIMO Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of World Massive MIMO Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of World Massive MIMO Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Spectrum: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Massive MIMO Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Spectrum for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



CHINA UNICOM

COMBA TELECOM SYSTEMS HOLDINGS

COMMSCOPE

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

ERICSSON AB

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

KATHREIN SE

NOKIA CORPORATION

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SINGTEL OPTUS PTY.

SMARTONE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

SPRINT CORPORATION

T-MOBILE USA

TELEFÓNICA SA

TELSTRA CORPORATION

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

ZTE CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

