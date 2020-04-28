New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799048/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$405.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$561.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management will reach a market size of US$344.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

1010data, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Computer Science Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Why There is Increasing Adoption of Analytics in Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Analytics Changing the Face of Industry

Unleashing Productivity and Profitability through Manufacturing

Analytics

Decreasing Downtime and Getting More with Less

Optimization of Complex Production Networks

Industry Dynamics

US: The Largest Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Manufacturing Analytics: Amalgamation of Big Data, Predictive

Analytics, IIoT and Mobile First Design

Advantages and Benefits of Manufacturing Analytics

IoT and Manufacturing Analytics

Importance of Manufacturing Analytics Software

Global Competitor Market Shares

Manufacturing Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Analytics Provides Overall Improvement

Manufacturing 4.0: Opportunities for Automotive Suppliers

Analytics: Leading the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Great Amount of Benefits Coerce Companies to Use Manufacturing

Analytics in Varied Applications

Driving Innovations and Advancements through Analytics

Manufacturing Analytics Protect Supply Chain in Inventory

Management

Advanced Analytics in Predictive Maintenance

Manufacturing Industry: Challenges Ahead

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Imparting ?Intelligence? to Machines

Neglect of Customer Self-Service Applications

Manufacturing Analytics Offers Solutions for Industry Challenges

Managing Supply Chain

Automating Manual Inspection of Circuits on Assembly Chain Process

Reducing Warranty Cost of Heavy Machinery through Prediction of

Machinery Failure

Optimizing Operational Costs

Balance Between Human Labor and Automation

Data Breaches and Cyberattacks

Improving Manufacturing Operations

Improving Product Demand Forecasts

Effectively Identifying and Fixing Machine Utilization

Self-Repairing Capability of Systems

Managing Warehouse Efficiently





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management

(Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Predictive Maintenance & Asset Management

(Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Inventory Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Inventory Management (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Supply Chain Planning & Procurement (Application)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Supply Chain Planning & Procurement (Application)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Energy Management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Energy Management (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Emergency Management (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Emergency Management (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sales & Customer Management (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Sales & Customer Management (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Manufacturing Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Manufacturing Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Manufacturing Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Manufacturing Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 22: Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Demand for Manufacturing Analytics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Chinese Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Manufacturing Analytics Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Manufacturing Analytics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: European Manufacturing Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 29: Manufacturing Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 30: French Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Manufacturing Analytics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 33: Italian Demand for Manufacturing Analytics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Italian Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Manufacturing Analytics in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 36: Manufacturing Analytics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Manufacturing Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: Rest of Europe Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Manufacturing Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Manufacturing Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 42: Rest of World Manufacturing Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

