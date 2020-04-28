New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithotripsy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799015/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) will reach a market size of US$121.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$85.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Lithotripsy Devices Market - Introduction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lithotripsy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices Dominate Urolithiasis Market
Non-Invasive ESWL Gaining Traction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
DIREX GROUP
DORNIER MEDTECH GMBH
MEDISPEC
NOVAMEDTEK
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
RICHARD WOLF GMBH
STORZ MEDICAL AG
WALZ ELEKTRONIK GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
