New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithotripsy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799015/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) will reach a market size of US$121.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$85.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Scientific Corporation

DirexGroup

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Medispec Ltd.

Novamedtek

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Storz Medical AG

Walz Elektronik GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799015/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Lithotripsy Devices Market - Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lithotripsy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices Dominate Urolithiasis Market

Non-Invasive ESWL Gaining Traction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Lithotripsy Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) (Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) (Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Extracorporeal Shock Wave (ESW) (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Intracorporeal (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Intracorporeal (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Intracorporeal (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hospital (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Hospital (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hospital (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lithotripsy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Lithotripsy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Lithotripsy Devices Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Lithotripsy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Lithotripsy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Lithotripsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Lithotripsy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Lithotripsy Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lithotripsy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Lithotripsy Devices Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Lithotripsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Lithotripsy Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Lithotripsy Devices in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Lithotripsy Devices Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lithotripsy Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Lithotripsy Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Lithotripsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Lithotripsy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Lithotripsy Devices Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Lithotripsy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Lithotripsy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Lithotripsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Lithotripsy Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Lithotripsy Devices in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Lithotripsy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Lithotripsy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Lithotripsy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lithotripsy Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Lithotripsy Devices Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Lithotripsy Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Lithotripsy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Lithotripsy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Lithotripsy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Lithotripsy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Lithotripsy Devices Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Lithotripsy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Lithotripsy Devices Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Lithotripsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

DIREX GROUP

DORNIER MEDTECH GMBH

MEDISPEC

NOVAMEDTEK

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

RICHARD WOLF GMBH

STORZ MEDICAL AG

WALZ ELEKTRONIK GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001