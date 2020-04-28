New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Roofing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799013/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$780.9 Million by the year 2025, PU/Acrylic Hybrids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$157.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PU/Acrylic Hybrids will reach a market size of US$47 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$592.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Liquid Roofing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
A Peek into Water Proofing Industry
Product Overview
Liquid Waterproofing Records Fastest Growth in Flat Roofing Sector
Roof Coating Trends
History
COMPETITION
Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cold Liquid-Applied Roofing Offer Energy Savings
Energy Saving Benefits of Liquid Roofing Draw Extended
Opportunities
Growing Focus on Reducing Storm Damage Augurs Well for Liquid
Roofing
Acrylic Coatings Dominate the Market
Growing Interest in Restoration of Old Roofs Triggers Growth
Opportunities
Benefits of Liquid Applied Membranes
Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials
Innovative Liquid Roofing Systems
Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials
Reflective Roof Membrane
Advancements in Waterproofing Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Liquid Roofing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Liquid Roofing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Liquid Roofing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PU/Acrylic Hybrids (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PU/Acrylic Hybrids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PU/Acrylic Hybrids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Acrylic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Acrylic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bituminous (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bituminous (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bituminous (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Silicone Coatings (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Silicone Coatings (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Silicone Coatings (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Elastomeric Membranes (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Elastomeric Membranes (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Elastomeric Membranes (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Residential Buildings (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Residential Buildings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Residential Buildings (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Commercial Buildings (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Commercial Buildings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Commercial Buildings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Public Infrastructure (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Public Infrastructure (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Public Infrastructure (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Industrial Facilities (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Industrial Facilities (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Industrial Facilities (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Liquid Roofing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Liquid Roofing Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Liquid Roofing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Liquid Roofing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Liquid Roofing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Liquid Roofing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Liquid Roofing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Liquid Roofing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Liquid Roofing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid
Roofing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Liquid Roofing Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Liquid Roofing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Liquid Roofing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Liquid Roofing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Liquid Roofing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Liquid Roofing in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Liquid Roofing Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Liquid Roofing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Liquid Roofing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Liquid Roofing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Liquid Roofing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Liquid Roofing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Liquid Roofing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Liquid Roofing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Liquid Roofing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Liquid Roofing Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Liquid Roofing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Liquid Roofing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Liquid Roofing Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Liquid Roofing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Liquid Roofing Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Liquid Roofing Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Liquid Roofing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Liquid Roofing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Liquid Roofing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Liquid Roofing in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Liquid Roofing Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Roofing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Liquid Roofing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Liquid Roofing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Liquid Roofing Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Liquid Roofing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Liquid Roofing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Liquid Roofing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Liquid Roofing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Liquid Roofing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Liquid Roofing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Liquid Roofing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Liquid Roofing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Liquid Roofing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Liquid Roofing Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Liquid Roofing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Rest of World Liquid Roofing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Liquid Roofing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of World Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Waterproofing Market in the US
US Waterproofing Market Share by Type
US Construction Scenario
US Construction Spending March 2018-March 2019
US Construction Spending: Public Vs Private
UK New Home-Building Industry Signs Resurgence
UK New Build Registrations 2011-2019 1Q
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AKZO NOBEL NV
BASF SE
DOWDUPONT
GAF MATERIALS CORPORATION
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KEMPER SYSTEM
SAINT-GOBAIN SA
SIKA AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799013/?utm_source=GNW
