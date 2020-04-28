New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Roofing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799013/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$780.9 Million by the year 2025, PU/Acrylic Hybrids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$157.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PU/Acrylic Hybrids will reach a market size of US$47 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$592.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

GAF Materials LLC (GAF)

Johns Manville Corporation

Kemper System Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Sika AG (Sika Group)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Roofing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

A Peek into Water Proofing Industry

Product Overview

Liquid Waterproofing Records Fastest Growth in Flat Roofing Sector

Roof Coating Trends

History

COMPETITION

Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cold Liquid-Applied Roofing Offer Energy Savings

Energy Saving Benefits of Liquid Roofing Draw Extended

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Reducing Storm Damage Augurs Well for Liquid

Roofing

Acrylic Coatings Dominate the Market

Growing Interest in Restoration of Old Roofs Triggers Growth

Opportunities

Benefits of Liquid Applied Membranes

Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials

Innovative Liquid Roofing Systems

Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials

Reflective Roof Membrane

Advancements in Waterproofing Technology





Waterproofing Market in the US

US Waterproofing Market Share by Type

US Construction Scenario

US Construction Spending March 2018-March 2019

US Construction Spending: Public Vs Private

UK New Home-Building Industry Signs Resurgence

UK New Build Registrations 2011-2019 1Q





