The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$715.1 Million by the year 2025, Integrated Circuits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Integrated Circuits will reach a market size of US$62.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$109.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Epic Resins

Henkel AG & Co., KgaA

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Resin Technical Systems

Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market to Register Moderate Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Market Share for Liquid Encapsulation

Market by Region (2018)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Encapsulation Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations to Spearhead Demand for Liquid Encapsulation

Materials Demand

Growing Application of Sensors, Particularly in Semiconductor

Industries to Bolster Growth

Sales Estimates for Semi-Conductor based Sensors (in Million

USD) by Device: 2017-2023

Increase in Demand for Consumer Electronics to Support Market

Demand

Consumer Electronics Sales by Product Type: 2010-2020

Growing Demand for Advanced Packaging Techniques to Drive Growth

Breakdown of Advanced Packaging Revenue (in Billion USD) by

Platform: 2018-2024

Increasing Use of Miniaturized Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market

Employment of Liquid Encapsulation Materials in Myriad

Applications to Support Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



